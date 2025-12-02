Top Gainers & Losers on Dec 02: Bajaj Housing Finance, Ather Energy, Indian Bank, Welspun Living among top losers

Key indices faced significant losses on December 02 due to a broad sell-off, primarily in financials. The Nifty 50 closed at 26,032, down 0.55%, while the Sensex fell 0.59% to 85,138 amid concerns over the rupee and foreign investor selling.

A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Dec 2025, 03:54 PM IST
The key indices ended Tuesday’s session, December 02, with sharp losses as a broad-based sell-off, led by financials, kept the market under pressure for the third straight day. The absence of fresh triggers, coupled with sustained selling by overseas investors and concerns over the weakening rupee, weighed on overall sentiment.

The Nifty 50 closed at 26,032, down 0.55% from the previous close, while the Sensex fell 0.59% to 85,138. The broader markets also finished lower, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index slipping 0.22% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declining by a sharper 0.55%.

