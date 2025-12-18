Top Gainers & Losers on Dec 18: HDFC AMC, Hindustan Copper, PB Fintech, IndiGo, Hindustan Zinc among top gainers

The Indian stock market was largely unchanged in Thursday’s session, December 18, as it lacked clear direction following three consecutive days of losses. Weak global cues and a lack of fresh triggers continued to keep sentiment subdued, even as the Indian rupee staged a strong recovery.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex closed flat, while the broader market managed to buck the trend, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rallied 0.34% and 0.13%, respectively.

After remaining net sellers for 14 trading sessions, FPIs turned net buyers, pouring ₹1,171 crore into equities during Wednesday’s trade. Analysts said that a weakening global AI trade amid valuation concerns is prompting overseas investors to shift their focus back towards emerging markets.

Advertisement

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, "Domestic equities navigated a volatile session amid subdued global cues, with large-cap stocks lagging behind mid- and small-cap counterparts. After three consecutive declines, early gains were supported by value buying and a rupee recovery aided by central bank intervention. However, lingering uncertainty over a potential U.S.–India trade deal dampened sentiment, prompting profit-booking later in the day."

Sector-wise, performance was mixed, with media, auto, pharma, and oil and gas stocks witnessing selling pressure, while IT, consumer durables, real estate, and metal stocks attracted buying interest.

HBL Engineering, AMC stocks lead gains HBL Engineering led the gainers’ pack on Thursday, rallying 7.4% to ₹819 apiece, while AMC stocks, including HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC, and UTI AMC, posted sharp gains of 7.2%, 6%, and 2.3%, respectively, after the market regulator approved changes to the mutual fund fee structure to encourage greater transparency in cost break-ups.

Advertisement

Citi said the impact of the move is largely neutral for large asset management companies and slightly positive for mid-sized firms with higher distributor payouts.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure shares continued to trade higher in a weak market, rising another 6% and 5%, respectively. After remaining under pressure over the last two sessions, PB Fintech shares reversed losses, rallying 4% to ₹1,834 apiece.

Hindustan Zinc gained another 2.4% to ₹592.20 as the record-breaking rally in silver prices extended. IndiGo shares extended gains for the sixth consecutive session after the airline’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, said the “worst is behind us” as the carrier recovers from widespread cancellations over the past two weeks.

The continued rise in copper prices kept Hindustan Copper in focus, with the stock surging another 5.2% to ₹387.50 apiece. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shares jumped 3% after brokerage Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and set a target price of ₹350 apiece.

Advertisement

Other top gainers included Motilal Oswal Financial Services, KFIN Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Oberoi Realty, Swiggy, and Brainbees Solutions, which rallied between 3% and 4%.