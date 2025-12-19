Top Gainers & Losers on Dec 19: OLA, Tata Elxsi, Paytm, PB Fintech, Nykaa, RVNL among top gainers today

Bulls fully took charge of the Indian stock market in Friday’s session, December 19, as risk-on sentiment improved globally following lower-than-expected US November inflation data. The data reinforced expectations of further interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, while chipmaker Micron’s blowout forecast eased some worries about tech sector valuations.

The Nifty 50 rallied 0.56% to settle at 25,961, just shy of the psychological 26,000 mark, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.52% to 84,922. The broader market also closed with sharp gains, as both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 strengthened 1.2% and 1.34%, respectively.

Advertisement

All major sectors advanced, led by Nifty Realty, which surged 1.9%, followed by Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Auto, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Pharma, all rising between 1% and 1.7%.

The rally on Dalal Street came following the release of US inflation data, which increased less than expected in November, showing a 2.7% rise in prices compared to the same month a year ago. The year-over-year price growth reflects a notable slowdown from the 3% surge in September.

The tamer-than-expected inflation data has renewed confidence that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates next year. Traders now see a 58% chance of a dovish policy move by the Fed in March, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments , said, "Global equities rallied as US CPI undershot estimates, reinforcing expectations of a softer Fed stance despite concerns over data reliability amid the shutdown. Investors now look for signals on the Fed’s 2026 easing trajectory. Meanwhile, the BoJ raised its policy rate by 25 bps to a three-decade high, a move that could reshape global liquidity trends."

Advertisement

OLA Electric hits upper circuit; defence stocks rebound Reversing its sustained losses, OLA Electric shares were locked at the 5% upper circuit at ₹34.40 apiece after the company confirmed the completion of a one-time, limited monetisation of a portion of the founder’s personal shareholding. The company said the exercise was undertaken to fully repay a promoter-level loan of around ₹260 crore.

Tata Elxsi shares also regained strength after the recent crash, rallying 8% to ₹5,413 apiece, while KPIT Technologies, Deepak Nitrite, Coromandel International, Hexaware Technologies, and KEI Industries all closed with gains of over 5%.

Also Read | Ola Electric share price hits 10% upper circuit as promoter pledges eliminated

Railway major Rail Vikas Nigam also participated in the recovery rally, with shares surging 4.31% to ₹319 apiece. Meanwhile, new-age tech stocks including Paytm, PB Fintech, and Nykaa moved up by 4%, 3%, and 2%, respectively.

Advertisement

Select defence stocks also scaled up solidly, providing some relief to investors. Key stocks in the space, including Cochin Shipyard and Bharat Dynamics, closed higher by 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively.

Other top performers, including Vishal Mega Mart, SJVN, UNO Minda, Kaynes Technology, Bandhan Bank, Gujarat Gas, Endurance Technologies, Kalyan Jewellers India, Laurus Labs, Fortis Healthcare, and Vedant Fashions, also rallied between 3% and 4%.

AMCs, sugar stocks among key laggards in otherwise strong session Despite a broad-based rally, select stocks posted sharp losses, with Aditya Birla Lifestyle leading the way, crashing 5% to ₹116.4 apiece. Blue Star also closed 4% lower at ₹1,781, while Five-Star Business Finance, Siemens Energy India, and Kirloskar Oil Engines shed over 3% each.

Advertisement

Asset management stocks witnessed profit booking following the recent rally, with stocks such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Nippon Life India AMC, HDFC AMC, and Nuvama Wealth AMC dropping 3%, 3%, 1.9%, and 1.8%, respectively.

Sugar stocks such as Balrampur Chini Mills and EID Parry (India) also came under pressure, each closing lower by 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Other top laggards included CCL Products India, Voltas, Jindal Saw, Godrej Industries, and Emami, which also posted losses of up to 2%.