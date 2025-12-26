Top Gainers & Losers on Dec 26: HFCL, Coforge, Reliance Power, Dixon Tech, JBM Auto, NCC among top losers

The Indian stock market closed Friday’s session, December 26, with heavy losses, as selling was seen across sectors, led by IT and auto, while thin year-end trading volumes and a lack of fresh triggers kept momentum subdued.

The Nifty 50 ended the session down 0.39% at 26,043, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.44% to 85,035. Both indices ended the holiday-shortened week with minor gains of just over 0.30%, snapping their three-week losing streak.

Broader markets also closed lower, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.31%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 inched up 0.11%.

Overseas investors resumed their selling trend, remaining net sellers over the last three trading sessions after a brief pause, further weighing on sentiment.

Tech stocks were among the top laggards, with the Nifty IT index dropping another 1% after the country’s second-largest tech company, Infosys, raised entry-level salaries for freshers, sparking concerns on Dalal Street about potential higher operating costs.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Homeland Security overhauled the H-1B work visa selection process, which weighed on sentiment across the tech pack. Other sectors, including auto, pharma, and PSU banks, also closed in the red.

On the upside, only metals and consumer durables managed gains, rallying 0.55% and 0.31%, respectively.

HFCL extends slide; Coforge, FirstCry deepen losses HFCL emerged as the top laggard of the session, plunging 4.3% to ₹61.50 apiece, its lowest level since November 26, as the sell-off in the counter deepened. The stock has declined 12.4% so far this month and is down 64% from the highs it touched in September 2024.

Reliance Power shares also came under pressure, slipping 4.25% to ₹36.54 apiece after a two-day rally. Brainbees Solutions, the parent of baby products retailer FirstCry, resumed its losing streak, tumbling 4% to ₹285.20 apiece.

The stock has lost 56.26% of its value in 2025, emerging as one of the biggest wealth destroyers among new-age technology stocks. Losses in Coforge deepened further, with the stock sinking another 4% to ₹1,673 apiece, marking its third consecutive session of decline and positioning it for its first annual fall in two years.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services was also among the top laggards, falling 3.4% to ₹863.40 apiece, while CreditAccess Grameen and AstraZeneca Pharma declined 3.2% each. Investors appeared to book profits in GE Vernova T&D India following a recent rally, dragging the stock down 3% to ₹3,073.

Likewise, JBM Auto ended 2.73% lower at ₹622.50 apiece after a four-day rally during which the stock gained a cumulative 18%.

Other notable losers from the Nifty 500 pack included Caplin Point Laboratories, Timken India, Transformers & Rectifiers, Honasa Consumer, Dixon Technologies, Berger Paints and NCC, all of which closed with losses ranging between 2% and 3%.

Railway stocks rally continues; metals shine Railway stocks continued to ride the bull wave, with shares across the pack ending with sharp gains. Rail Vikas Nigam led the rally, surging 12.2% to ₹388 apiece, while IRFC, RailTel Corporation, Titagarh Rail Systems, Ircon International, and IRCTC advanced between 4% and 6%.

In a similar vein, momentum in metal stocks remained firm amid a sustained rally in both base and precious metals, keeping sentiment favourable. Hindustan Copper shares jumped 9% to end at a 15-year high of ₹475.60 apiece, while GMDC rallied another 7.9% to ₹589.

Other gainers in the metal space included National Aluminium Company and Hindustan Zinc, which rose 4% and 2%, respectively.

Ola Electric shares strengthened further, climbing 2.4% to ₹36 apiece, marking their sixth straight session of gains after the company said the government has sanctioned incentive payments worth ₹366.78 crore under the PLI-Auto scheme for claims pertaining to FY25.

Other stocks that bucked the broader sell-off included Karur Vysya Bank, NBCC (India), Craftsman Automation, RITES, Aster DM Healthcare, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Shipping Corporation of India, Asahi India Glass, and HUDCO, all of which ended the session with gains of over 2.5%.