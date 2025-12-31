Top Gainers & Losers on Dec 31: Graphite India, HPCL, BPCL, Force Motors, Gujarat Gas, SAIL, JSW Steel among top gainers

The Indian stock market wrapped up the final trading session of 2025 on a solid note, as broad-based buying across sectors, led by oil & gas and metals, drove the key averages to snap their four-day losing streak.

The Nifty 50 finished Wednesday’s session, December 31, with a 0.78% gain at 26,141, while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 0.64% to 85,220. Both indices ended 2025 higher, gaining 10% for the year, but sharply underperformed their Asian and global peers.

Meanwhile, the broader markets also closed on a positive note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing 0.95% and 1.11%, respectively. However, both indices delivered divergent performances for 2025. The midcap index rose 5.74%, while the small-cap index fell 5.62%, marking its first yearly drop since 2022.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Oil & Gas led the rally with a sharp 2.66% spike, followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Media, and Nifty PSU Bank, all closing with gains of over 1%. On the flip side, Nifty IT was the sole loser, declining 0.30%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, “Markets ended the 2025 on a strong note, posting a broad-based recovery. Looking ahead, expectations are rising for a constructive rebound in 2026, supported by improving demand conditions.”

"Investor sentiment is likely to hinge on corporate earnings and a potential uptick in nominal GDP growth. Metal stocks led gains today after the government announced import tariffs on steel products. Meanwhile, the oil & gas sector outperformed on the back of anticipated stable demand and stronger refining margins," he further added.

Oil and gas lead gains; metals shine Among the top gainers, Graphite India topped the list, surging 9.2% to ₹641.7 apiece, followed by Craftsman Automation, which climbed 7.5% to ₹7,689.5 apiece.

Notably, all 15 constituents of the Nifty Oil & Gas index closed higher, with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) leading the rally, rising 6.5% to ₹499.

HPCL was followed by Gujarat Gas, Gujarat State Petronet, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Oil India, and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), all of which ended the session with gains ranging between 3% and 5.3%.

In the metals pack, JSW Steel extended its winning streak to a second consecutive session, surging 4.8% to ₹1,164 apiece. Meanwhile, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) closed higher for the fourth straight session, rallying 4.23% to ₹147, its highest level since early August.

The rally in steel stocks came after the government-imposed import tariffs of 11–12% for three years on select steel products, aiming to curb cheap imports from China.

Meanwhile, HFCL shares saw renewed buying, advancing 6.8% to ₹67.79 apiece, marking their biggest single-day gain since May this year. The rebound followed HFCL’s exclusion from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with immediate effect, meaning the stock will now trade only in the cash market.

HFCL was one of four stocks, along with NCC, Titagarh Rail, and Cyient, excluded from the F&O segment.