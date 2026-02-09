Top Gainers & Losers on Feb 09: Shipping Corp, Kalyan Jewellers, BEML, SBI, Kaynes Tech among top gainers today

The Indian stock market began the new trading week on a firm note as both key indices surged over 0.50%, as market sentiment further strengthened after the US and India reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, triggering another wave of buying, especially in export-oriented stocks.

The Nifty 50 closed 176 points, or 0.70%, higher at the 25,870 level, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.60% higher at the 84,072 level. The broader markets also closed with even higher returns, as the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 1.60% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rallied 2.64%.

India and the US on Friday released a joint statement in which both countries agreed to lower tariffs on each other, with US President Donald Trump signing an executive order to revoke the additional 25% tariff he had imposed on Indian goods over the country’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the effective tariff down to 18% from an earlier 50%.

According to the joint statement, India has expressed its intention to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.

In addition, easing geopolitical tensions has removed concerns over supply shortages, resulting in a further cooling in crude oil prices, while a softer US dollar has also paved the way for a strong rally in the market.

Meanwhile, FPIs have also turned bullish on the Indian stock market, pumping ₹8,129 crore in February so far, as per the NSDL.

Shipping Corp, SBI, Kalyan Jewellers lead gains on strong Q3 earnings Shipping Corporation topped the list of gainers as the stock closed 20% higher at ₹266.2 apiece, reacting to the company’s better-than-expected performance in the December quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers also reacted strongly to its December quarter numbers, with the stock surging 14% to ₹436 apiece. Transformers & Rectifiers jumped 15.2% to ₹285.65 apiece in its single biggest intraday gain, snapping its two-day losing streak.

PSU major SBI shares advanced 7.5% to settle at a record high of ₹1,147 apiece after the lender beat Street estimates in Q3. The rally also boosted the company’s market capitalisation to above ₹10 lakh crore for the first time.

The state-owned lender also regained its position as the second-most valuable bank by market capitalisation, overtaking ICICI Bank after a gap of more than six years. Extending its winning run to a third straight year, Kaynes Technology surged another 6.58% to settle at over a month-high of ₹3,943 apiece.

Defence major BEML shares rallied 9% to ₹1,761 apiece, while PCBL Chemical, Elecon Engineering, Aditya Birla Fashion, BASF India, Carborundum Universal and JM Financial also ended the session higher.