Top Gainers & Losers on Feb 11: PCBL Chemical, Eicher Motors, Kaynes Tech, Apollo Hospitals among top gainers

The Indian stock market ended Wednesday’s session on a flat note, as early gains were wiped out amid profit booking after a three-day rally. Weak global cues for risky assets also kept the benchmark indices largely unchanged.

After a range-bound trade, the Nifty 50 closed 0.06% higher at the 25,950 level, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.06% lower at 84,244. The broader markets also witnessed muted action, as both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closed flat.

Despite subdued broader momentum, auto stocks maintained their bullish trend as companies reported in-line performance in the December quarter, aided by consumption trends. While higher raw material costs dented margins, analysts have largely kept their estimates unchanged.

The Nifty Auto gained 1.20%, taking its month-to-date rally to 6.70%. It was followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Realty indices, which rose 1%, 0.90%, and 0.63%, respectively. On the losing side, Nifty IT was the worst performer, slipping nearly 2%.

On the global front, markets are awaiting US jobs and inflation data, which could offer further clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook. On Tuesday, the US December retail sales report showed that consumer spending was flat.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar continued to grind lower for the third straight day, falling below 97 against a basket of currencies.

Auto pack shines; SBI nears ₹ 11 lakh crore market cap PCBL Chemical topped the list of gainers today, surging 8.1% to settle at ₹317.8 apiece, and there was buying activity across auto stocks as investors reacted positively to earnings and order wins.

After an upbeat performance in Q3, Eicher Motors shares surged 6.5% to settle at a record high of ₹7,770 apiece, while Force Motors continued its winning momentum for the seventh straight session, rallying another 5.52% and also closing at a record high of ₹24,872 apiece.

JK Tyre & Industries saw a surge in demand, with the stock rising 5.6% to ₹603.5 apiece. Others, including ZF Commercial Vehicles, Jyoti CNC Automation, Craftsman Automation, and TVS Motor Company, rallied up to 5%.

Meanwhile, SJVN shares also reacted positively to the Q3 numbers, spiking 6.3% to ₹77.95 apiece. State Bank of India shares traded higher, adding another 3.4% to ₹1,182 apiece. The rally also lifted the bank’s market capitalization to nearly ₹11 lakh crore.

Earlier this week, its market cap crossed ₹10 lakh crore, making it the sixth Indian listed company to achieve this feat.