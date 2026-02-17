Top Gainers & Losers on Feb 17: Newgen Software, Force Motors, HFCL, Paytm, Indian Bank among top gainers today

The Indian stock market ended Tuesday’s session, February 17, with modest gains, as strong advances in technology and FMCG stocks were partially offset by weakness in metals and realty.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.17% to close at 25,732, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.19% higher at 83,434 compared with the previous close.

The broader markets also closed in the green, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.20% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperforming with a 0.52% rise.

Tech stocks staged a solid comeback during the session, snapping their recent weakness, led by a 2% jump in Infosys after the company announced a collaboration with Anthropic to unlock value in artificial intelligence across complex, regulated industries.

A 2.4% rise in heavyweight ITC also supported market gains.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises closed 2.7% higher after announcing plans for a $100 billion direct investment to build sovereign, renewable-energy-powered AI infrastructure in India by 2035.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index led the gainers with a 2.23% surge, followed by the Nifty IT index, which rose 1%. Other gainers included Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, and Nifty Auto, which advanced 0.85%, 0.65%, and 0.50%, respectively.

On the losing side, the Nifty Metal index was the top laggard, falling 1%, while Nifty Realty declined 0.41%.

Tech stocks rebound, PSUs extend winning run Newgen Software Technology’s share price regained strength, surging 14% to ₹527.50 apiece, snapping a five-day losing streak amid improved sentiment toward tech stocks. Praj Industries was another top performer among Nifty 500 stocks, advancing 10% to ₹333 apiece.

Aegis Vopak Terminals finished the session 6% higher at ₹219.57 apiece. After remaining under pressure for four straight days, Reliance Infrastructure rebounded with a 5% surge. Continuing its winning momentum, Force Motors shares strengthened another 5%, settling at a record high of ₹25,801 apiece.

Investors reacted positively to HFCL’s latest ₹61 crore optical fiber cable order, sending the stock 4.3% higher. Extending gains for the third straight session, Thermax shares rallied 4.45% to ₹3,054 apiece.

New-age tech stocks such as Paytm and Delhivery gained 4.3% and 4%, respectively. PSU banking stocks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India, rallied up to 3.7%.

Overall, 34 constituents of the Nifty 500 index closed the session with gains of over 3%.

Metal stocks slide; Ola, Brainbees Solutions hit record low On the losing side, Engineers India shares crashed another 5% to ₹215.30 apiece. Brainbees Solutions also remained under pressure for the second straight session, falling 4% to ₹229.60 apiece — its lowest level since listing.

Metal stocks came under broad pressure, with Hindustan Copper, GMDC, Hindustan Zinc, National Aluminium, and Jindal Stainless declining between 2% and 4.3%. Swiggy and Eternal also closed lower, falling 3.3% and 2%, respectively.

Extending losses for the fourth straight session, Ola Electric shares slumped 3% to a record low of ₹28 after analysts cut estimates following its December quarter performance. The latest decline has pushed the stock’s year-to-date fall to 23%, adding to the pressure after it had already lost 58% in CY25.