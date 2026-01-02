Top Gainers & Losers on Jan 02: SJVN, OLA, Coal India, Hindustan Copper, Paytm, YES Bank among top gainers

After a sluggish start to 2026, Indian stocks rebounded strongly in Friday’s session (January 2), driven by gains in banking, realty, and metal stocks.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a sharp gain of 0.70%, or 186.60 points, to close at 26,326. During late trade, the index also scaled a fresh record high of 26,340, surpassing its previous peak of 26,325 set on December 1.

As per NSE data, three index heavyweights—HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries—collectively contributed 85 points, or 45%, to the index’s surge.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex closed with a solid 0.67% gain at 85,762. However, the index remains 397 points below its record high of 86,159.

The broader market also ended the session firmly in the green, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 1% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.70%.

Banking stocks led the rally, with both PSU and private lenders closing with sharp gains. Sentiment toward the sector improved following December-quarter business updates from select banks, signs of improving credit demand, and expectations of strong performance in Q3FY26.

The Nifty PSU Bank index emerged as the top sectoral performer, surging 1.83%, followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal, which climbed 1.62% and 1.43%, respectively. The Nifty Bank, on the other hand, settled at a fresh record high of 60,150.

Other gainers included Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty Media, all rising over 1%. On the flip side, Nifty FMCG was the sole laggard, declining 1.17%.

Over 50 Nifty 500 stocks close higher with gains of 3–11% As many as 55 constituents of the Nifty 500 index ended the session with gains ranging between 3% and 11%. SJVN led the pack as the stock regained strength after a prolonged slump, surging 11.11% to close at a more-than-one-month high of ₹83.27 apiece. This also marked its biggest intraday spike since March 2024.

IDBI Bank shares finished with a 10.6% jump at ₹115.70 apiece, marking their highest level since June 2014. Transformers & Rectifiers also maintained their winning run, climbing 9.2% to ₹336.4 apiece, recovering sharply from the December slump, during which the stock had crashed 39%.

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility extended its rally for a second consecutive session, closing 9% higher at ₹40.9 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company’s December sales performance.

Other auto and auto ancillary stocks such as JBM Auto, Olectra Greentech, Craftsman Automation, and Minda Corporation posted gains of 6.6%, 4%, 3.8%, and 3%, respectively.

Maharatna PSU Coal India surged 7% to ₹427.90 apiece after the company’s board decided to allow foreign coal buyers to participate in auction bidding, according to an exchange filing.

Metal stocks resumed their winning streak after a brief year-end pause, with National Aluminium Company rising 5%, Hindustan Copper gaining 3.7%, NMDC Steel advancing 3.6%, Hindalco Industries climbing 3.4%, and GMDC up 3.3%.

Among wind energy stocks, Inox Wind and Suzlon Energy rose 4.2% and 3%, respectively. New-age tech stocks such as Paytm and Honasa Consumer also advanced 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

Reliance Infra, Radico Khaitan, ITC top the losers’ list Reliance Infrastructure topped the laggards’ list as the stock continued its downward grind, locking in another 5% lower circuit at ₹164.50 apiece, marking losses for the fourth consecutive session.

Radico Khaitan also remained under pressure for the third straight session, slipping 5% to ₹3,094, its lowest level in two weeks.

Meanwhile, heavy supply in ITC shares persisted for a second session, dragging the stock down by another ₹350 and taking its cumulative two-day decline to 13%.

Other key Nifty 500 constituents—including Waaree Energies, Dr Lal PathLabs, Chennai Petroleum, GE Vernova T&D India, eClerx Services, AstraZeneca Pharma, APL Apollo Tubes, and Hyundai Motor India—also ended the session with losses of over 2%.