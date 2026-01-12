Top Gainers & Losers on Jan 12: Force Motors, SBFC Finance, Hindustan Copper, Premier Energies among top gainers

After five straight days of losses, the Indian stock market took a breather in Monday's session, January 12, with both key averages surging 0.40%, largely led by metals and financials.

Stocks began the session on a weak note and fell nearly 1% at their lows in the first half, but sentiment later improved after concerns over US trade talks eased, with the new Washington ambassador to New Delhi saying the two countries would discuss trade issues on January 13, according to Reuters.

The five-day losing streak also appeared to encourage investors to accumulate stocks at reasonable levels. Consequently, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.40% higher at 25,786, while the Sensex finished trade at the 83,853 level, up 0.33% from the previous close.

The broader markets, however, closed mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index ending flat, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.40%.