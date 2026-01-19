Top Gainers & Losers on Jan 19: Wipro, RBL Bank, IDBI Bank, Tejas Networks, OLA, Yes Bank among top losers today

It was yet another volatile session for the Indian stock market on Monday, January 19, as investor sentiment toward risky assets took a hit amid renewed worries over a potential escalation in global trade tensions and weaker-than-expected performances from select heavyweights, which kept key averages under pressure throughout the day.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex opened lower after US President Donald Trump proposed new levies on eight European countries, reviving tariff-related concerns across markets. The sell-off intensified as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank came under pressure, with investors appearing disappointed by the companies’ December-quarter performances.

Advertisement

Consequently, the Nifty 50 closed down 0.42% at 25,585, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished at 83,246, a 0.39% decline from the previous close. The broader market mirrored the weak trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.37% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closing sharply lower by 1%.

Trump had said over the weekend that he would impose a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries starting February 1, rising to 25% in June unless a deal is reached for a “purchase of Greenland.” This revived tariff-related concerns for global markets, which had scaled to new peaks in 2025, largely driven by AI optimism.

Since the start of the year, Trump has reopened his tariff playbook. Earlier this month, he warned of 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran, and he had also announced a massive 500% tariff on countries importing crude from Russia.

Advertisement

Weak guidance knocks Wipro, Q3 results impact RBL Bank and IDBI Bank Wipro led the losers’ list on Monday, as the stock witnessed heavy selling, crashing 8% to ₹246 apiece in reaction to the company’s December-quarter performance. The company’s weak March-quarter guidance appeared to have disappointed investors.

The Bengaluru-based firm struck a more cautious tone, forecasting flat to 2% sequential revenue growth in the March quarter, including contributions from acquisitions, after deal bookings fell to a six-quarter low in the December quarter.

Shares of RBL Bank and IDBI Bank also reacted negatively to their Q3 results, with the stocks crashing 6.7% and 5.7%, respectively. Other banking stocks, including Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank, also closed with losses of over 3%.

Advertisement

Godrej Properties also came under pressure, falling 5% to ₹1,797, its lowest level since November 2023, while Reliance Infrastructure extended its losing streak to a fourth consecutive session, dropping another 5% to ₹141 apiece.

Other large-cap stocks such as Reliance Industries and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and ICICI Bank, also declined, falling 3% 2.7% and 2.4%.

Among other top laggards in Nifty 500 pack were Triveni Turbine, Tejas Networks, Lemon Tree Hotels, Ola Electric, Vardhman Textiles, Swan Corp, Sonata Software, Finolex Cables, KFIN Technologies, and Alok Industries, which fell between 2% and 5%.

Jindal Saw leads gainers; Welspun Corp, JSW Infra, CG Power jump over 5% In a broad-based sell-off, some stocks managed to close higher, with Jindal SAW leading the pack as the stock surged 16% to ₹179.3 apiece. It was followed by Welspun Corp, JSW Infrastructure, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions, with all three closing with gains of over 5%.

Advertisement

After a six-day losing streak, Hitachi Energy India shares gained 4.7% to ₹16,964 apiece, while IndiGo shares rallied 4.3% to ₹4,941 apiece after brokerage firm Jefferies raised its price target to ₹6,140, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Polycab India shares also saw renewed buying interest, surging 4.2% to ₹7,418 apiece, snapping a six-day losing streak. Other top gainers among Nifty 500 stocks included PB Fintech, Bank of India, Hindustan Zinc, Force Motors, Federal Bank, Mahanagar Gas, IIFL Finance, and Tech Mahindra, which closed higher by 3% to 4%.