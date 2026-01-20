Top Gainers & Losers on Jan 20: Newgen Software, OLA, Tejas Networks, CDSL, Vodafone Idea, Havells among top losers

Indian stocks witnessed heavy losses in Tuesday's session, January 20, as global trade tensions and mixed earnings from the large-cap segment spooked the markets, causing key averages to remain lower for the second straight day.

Further, persistent foreign investor selling and continued weakness in the Indian rupee impacted market sentiment, pushing the Nifty 50 down another 1.4% to settle at 25,225, marking its lowest level in three months.

The S&P BSE Sensex also finished at the day’s low of 82,054, down 1.43% from the previous close. The broader markets suffered even larger declines, with the Nifty Midcap 100 plunging 2.62% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index tumbling 2.85%.

Advertisement

All major sectoral indices closed in the red, with Nifty Realty facing the largest fall of 5%, followed by Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Chemicals, each down by 2.8%. Other sectors, including Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty FMCG, fell between 1.5% and 2.5%.

The first batch of December-quarter results from Nifty 50 companies appeared muted, as bottom-line performance was impacted by labour code–related expenses. This also seemed to weigh on foreign portfolio investors sentiment, as they offloaded another ₹3,262 crore during Monday’s session, taking month-to-date outflows to ₹27,000 crore, according to NSDL data.

In Europe, tensions heated as recent media reports suggested that Denmark is increasing its military presence in Greenland, while US President Donald Trump refused to rule out using force to secure control of the island.

Advertisement

Also Read | FPIs withdraw ₹22,500 crore from Indian stock market in January so far

This follows Trump’s threat to impose an additional 10% import tariff on eight European countries starting February 1, rising to 25% in June unless a deal is reached to acquire Greenland, reigniting trade worries.

Broad-based sell-off hits over 100 Nifty 500 stocks, losses extend up to 14.5% According to Trendlyne data, over 100 constituents of the Nifty 500 finished the session with losses of more than 3%, led by Newgen Software Technologies, which crashed 14.5% to ₹628 apiece, marking its lowest level since November 2023, as investors appeared disappointed with the company’s December-quarter performance.

It was followed by Data Patterns, which cracked 9.5% to ₹2,250 apiece.

Ola Electric shares also witnessed intense selling pressure, falling 9% to ₹32.6 apiece and extending losses to a tenth consecutive session. The sharp decline came after the company announced the exit of its CFO, Harish Abichandani, citing personal reasons.

Advertisement

Real estate stocks such as Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Lodha Developers, Godrej Properties, and Prestige Estates Properties fell over 5% each during the session.

Meanwhile, Havells India shares tumbled 7%, registering their biggest single-day fall in recent months following the December-quarter results. Although the company reported a healthy set of numbers in Q3, management’s cautious outlook due to commodity inflation dented investor sentiment, as higher input costs could pressure margins going ahead.

Other stocks in the cables and wires segment, including KEI Industries and Polycab India, also came under pressure, falling 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively after Bajaj Electricals announced its foray into wires segment.

Other key stocks such as HBL Engineering, LTIMindtree, Tejas Networks, Netweb Technologies, CDSL, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, and Reliance Infrastructure declined between 5% and 7%.

Advertisement

Deepak Nitrite, Jindal Saw lead limited gains amid broader sell-off In a broad-based sell-off, a handful of stocks managed to close higher, led by Deepak Nitrite, which gained 4.4% to ₹1603 apiece. It was followed by Jindal Saw, which advanced 4.2% to ₹186.8 apiece, extending its winning streak to a second straight session.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking rally in silver prices continued to support Hindustan Zinc, with the stock closing 3% higher at ₹681 apiece.

Also Read | HDFC Securities recommends THESE four gold, silver ETFs for long term

Other stocks such as Sun TV Network, V-Guard Industries, Honeywell Automation India, Indegene, Dalmia Bharat and JK Cement also ended the session in the green, rising between 1% and 2%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.