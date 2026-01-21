Top Gainers & Losers on Jan 21: Kalyan Jewellers, SRF, Paytm, Cyient, Tata Chemicals, Angel One among top losers

The Indian stock market fell for the third consecutive day on January 21, with the Nifty down 0.3% and Sensex down 0.25%. Concerns over US tariff threats and disappointing corporate earnings contributed to the declines, alongside significant foreign portfolio investor sell-offs.

Published21 Jan 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Persistent selling by FPIs also weighed on the Indian rupee, which touched another record low of 91.7 against the US dollar.
The Indian stock market recorded losses for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, January 21, although the declines were limited due to a sharp recovery in the latter half of the session.

Following heavy losses in the US market, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex opened lower, and the sell-off intensified during the first half, with both indices losing over 1% at their intraday lows before starting to recover.

Consequently, the Nifty closed down 0.3% at 25,150 points, while the Sensex ended the session at 81,971, down 0.25% from the previous close. The broader markets, however, underperformed the key indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.2% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 losing 0.66%.

All major sectoral indices closed in the red, with Nifty Chemicals facing the largest fall of 2.13%, followed by Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty PSU Bank, each down by 1.66% and 1%, respectively. Other sectors, including Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media, Nifty IT, and Nifty Auto, fell between 0.3% and 0.71%.

Concerns have mounted that tariff threats by US President Donald Trump on European countries linked to Greenland could escalate into a full-scale global trade war, triggering panic selling across major global markets and reviving memories of the sharp sell-off seen when Trump announced “liberation tariffs” in April last year.

Apart from unsupportive global cues, the domestic macro picture appeared gloomy. The first batch of December-quarter results from Nifty 50 companies was muted, with bottom-line performance impacted by labour code–related expenses.

This also appeared to weigh on foreign portfolio investors’ sentiment, as they offloaded another 2,938 crore during Tuesday’s session, taking month-to-date outflows to 29,135 crore, according to NSDL data.

Persistent selling by FPIs also weighed on the Indian rupee, which touched another record low of 91.7 against the US dollar.

