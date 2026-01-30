Top Gainers & Losers on Jan 30: Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, Swiggy, Tata Steel among top losers today

The Indian stock market resumed its losing streak in Friday’s session on January 30, as heavy selling in metal stocks dragged benchmarks lower, with most counters logging double-digit losses amid profit booking. Continued weakness in technology stocks further added to the pressure, outweighing gains seen in media, FMCG and real estate shares.

Consequently, the Nifty 50 settled 0.39% lower at the 25,320 level, but still managed to end the week with a gain of 1.10%. The S&P BSE Sensex also closed the session 0.36% lower at 82,269, compared with the previous close, but finished the week nearly 1% higher.

The broader markets, however, remained mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 slipping 0.20%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.32%. For the week, both indices rallied by up to 3.20%.