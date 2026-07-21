Top Gainers & Losers on July 21: Karur Vysya Bank, TVS Motor, Zen Tech, Meesho, Thermax among top gainers today

The Indian stock market remained range-bound in Tuesday's trade (21 July), as investor sentiment stayed fragile amid escalating tensions in West Asia, while the first batch of June quarter earnings delivered a mixed performance, limiting investors' appetite for equities.

Despite the weak global cues, the benchmark indices ended with modest losses, supported by buying in select financial and auto stocks. The Nifty 50 eventually closed 0.21% lower at 24,186, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended the session 0.30% down at 77,480.

Advertisement

The broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmark indices, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending the session with gains of up to 0.53%.

Sectoral performance remained mixed, with the Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Cement, and Nifty Realty indices gaining more than 1% each.

The Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma indices also ended in the green. On the downside, the Nifty PSU Bank index emerged as the top laggard, declining 0.88% as it gave up part of its recent gains. The Nifty IT index also ended 0.61% lower, while the Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty FMCG indices were among the other top losers.

In the Middle East, the attacks were further stretched as US carried out its 10th consecutive day of strikes after President Donald Trump vowed that Iran "will pay" for attacks that killed American soldiers. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Kuwait, keeping geopolitical tensions elevated.

Advertisement

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments, said, "Despite geopolitical challenges, midcaps are performing well in anticipation of strong corporate earnings, supported by demand-led business updates. While this segment’s elevated valuations compared to large caps warrant caution, underlying business conditions are expected to remain healthy at least through H1FY27. However, sustaining this momentum will require the ongoing spike in input costs to normalize as demand growth may tend to become flattish in H2FY27.

"At present, the broader market is trading in a mixed range, reflecting large caps' underperformance driven by moderating inflows amid rising geopolitical risks and higher crude oil prices," he further added.

Karur Vysya Bank jumps 13%; TVS Motor, M&M among top gainers Karur Vysya Bank topped the list of gainers, with the stock surging 13% to ₹340 after reporting its June quarter results. TVS Motor Company also reacted positively to its Q1 performance, rising 5.6% to ₹3,792.

Advertisement

Mahindra & Mahindra, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gabriel India, Data Patterns, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures were among the other top performers, ending the session with gains of over 5% each. Meanwhile, HFCL witnessed renewed buying interest, advancing 5% to ₹217 and snapping a two-day losing streak.

Among gold financiers, Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance gained 4.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Extending its winning streak to an eighth consecutive session, Himadri Speciality Chemical climbed another 4% to ₹801, taking its cumulative gain over the period to 28%.

After a three-day losing streak, Zen Technologies rebounded 4% to ₹1,818.70. Among new-age technology stocks, Meesho gained 3.2% to ₹191.60. In the capital goods space, Thermax and Elgi Equipments also ended the session with gains of over 2% each.

Advertisement

(more to come)

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.