Top Gainers & Losers on June 1: PTC Industries, NMDC Steel, Saregama India, Welspun Living, among top gainers

The Indian stock market ended Monday’s session on June 1 with sharp losses, as benchmark indices retreated from the day’s highs amid intensified selling in FMCG, financial, and auto stocks. Weak global cues, along with persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), also weighed on market sentiment.

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The Nifty 50 declined 0.74% to settle at 23,373, while the Sensex ended 0.74% lower at 74,226. The broader markets mirrored the weak trend, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closing lower by 1.53% and 1%, respectively.

Among sectoral performers, the Nifty FMCG index fell 2.45%, while the Nifty Realty index dropped 2%. Other sectors, including Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Chemicals, and Nifty Private Bank, were also down more than 1% each.

On the positive side, Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer, surging 2.62%, while Nifty Media advanced 1.30%.

On the commodities front, Brent crude headed for its first daily gain in four sessions. The benchmark crude price rose 3.5% to trade above $94 per barrel, as uncertainty persisted over whether the US and Iran were making progress toward a lasting ceasefire agreement and the resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

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PTC Industries, NMDC Steel rally after Q4 earnings; tech and textile stocks shine PTC Industries Limited emerged as the top performer among Nifty 500 stocks, surging 14% to ₹18,487 apiece after investors cheered the company’s March quarter performance. A similar trend was seen in NMDC Steel Limited, with the stock rallying 14% following its March quarter earnings.

Textile stocks also witnessed strong buying interest, with Welspun Living Limited and Vardhman Textiles Limited gaining over 4% each. Buying momentum remained strong across technology stocks as well, with Tech Mahindra Limited, Infosys Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Persistent Systems Limited rallying more than 3.5%.

Similarly, Coforge Limited, Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Mphasis Limited, and Wipro Limited gained between 1.1% and 2.5%.

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Wockhardt Limited shares ended 6% higher after the company became the first Indian drugmaker to secure US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for a novel antibiotic discovered and developed in India.

Meanwhile, Anant Raj Limited extended its winning streak to a third straight session, rising another 5% to ₹539 apiece, while Olectra Greentech Limited climbed 4.2%, snapping its two-day losing streak.

Jaiprakash Power crashes 14%; capital goods stocks see profit booking Among the top laggards, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited led the declines, plunging 14% to ₹18.8 apiece. It was followed by Finolex Cables Limited, RHI Magnesita India Limited, Inox Wind Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Natco Pharma Limited, all of which fell more than 8%.

Meanwhile, capital goods stocks witnessed profit booking following their recent rally, with GE Vernova T&D India Limited, Hitachi Energy India Limited, Suzlon Energy Limited, Data Patterns (India) Limited, Siemens Energy India Limited, Cummins India Limited, and ABB India Limited declining more than 3% each.

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Suzlon Energy Limited also ended 5.4% lower at ₹53.9 apiece, while OLA Electric Mobility Limited lost 4.7% of its value. Among Adani Group stocks, Adani Total Gas Limited and Adani Power Limited declined 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.