Top Gainers & Losers on June 15: Aarti Industries, Gabriel India, Apar Industries, HFCL, HPCL among top gainers

Dalal Street continued its upward trend with benchmark indices rising over 1% on June 15, bolstered by declining crude oil prices after US-Iran conflict resolution and a stronger Indian rupee. The Nifty 50 and Sensex both recorded gains, while broader markets saw even higher advances.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Jun 2026, 03:53 PM IST
BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange
BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange

The bulls remained firmly in control of Dalal Street for the second consecutive day as the benchmark indices closed Monday's session, June 15, with gains of over 1%, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices after the US and Iran agreed to end a nearly four-month conflict in the region and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, easing FPI selling and a strengthening Indian rupee further boosted market sentiment, with the Nifty 50 eventually settling 1% higher at 23,846. The S&P BSE Sensex also gained 1% to close at 76,299.

The broader markets posted even stronger gains, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing 1.29% and 1.10%, respectively. All major sectoral indices ended in the green, led by the Nifty Realty index, which surged nearly 4%.

Other sectoral indices, including Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Cement, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty IT, and Nifty Chemicals, also posted strong gains, rising between 1% and 3%.

Tensions in the Middle East eased after the US and Iran said an initial agreement had been reached to end the conflict and resume traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz will be "opening" on Friday following the signing of the agreement with Iran, US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement of the deal triggered sharp selling in crude oil prices, which sank to a three-month low in trade. Lower crude oil prices are a positive for India, which meets nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements through imports, primarily from the Middle East.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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