Top Gainers & Losers on June 25: HFCL, Tata Motors, IndiGo, CarTrade Tech, Paytm, UNO Minda among top gainers

The Indian stock market ended in the green in Thursday’s trade, June 25, but retreated sharply from the day’s highs as investors booked profits at higher levels, triggering a reversal in the benchmark indices during the second half of the session.

The day began on a solid note, with the market gaining further momentum in early trade, buoyed by a strong rally in auto and FMCG stocks. However, the market could not sustain the pace as the session progressed, giving up most of its gains to end with marginal advances.

The Nifty 50 retreated 240 points from the day’s high to settle at 24,056, up 0.14% from the previous close. Meanwhile, the Sensex erased 707 points from its intraday high to conclude the session with a similar gain of 0.14%, closing at 77,098.

The broader market also displayed a similar trend, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 giving up all their intraday gains to end the session lower.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG indices posting gains of 2.25% and 0.70%, respectively. On the flip side, the Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty IT indices declined 1.37%, 0.87% and 0.86%, respectively.

Ankur Punj, MD & Business Head at Equirus Wealth, said, "Markets ended with tepid gains as investors booked profits in late trades ahead of an extended holiday. As markets will be shut Friday on account of Muharram, investors trimmed their equity positions. With the global macroeconomy still clouded by geopolitical tensions and volatile crude prices, selective buying could be the preferred route for investors."

In the commodity market, crude oil prices continued to drift lower, with Brent crude falling to pre-war levels. This eased concerns over domestic inflation, as India remains one of the world’s largest oil importers.

Auto, Tata group stocks lead market gains; Paytm and HFCL extend rally The auto and auto ancillary pack stole the show, led by Motherson Sumi Wiring India, which surged 9% to ₹41.30 apiece. It was followed by Tata Motors and Samvardhana Motherson International, with both stocks rallying 5%.

Other auto stocks, including Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki India, UNO Minda, and Force Motors, closed higher by between 2.5% and 4%.

Apart from Tata Motors, other Tata group stocks, including Tata Consumer Products, Tata Capital, and Tata Chemicals, also rallied over 2.5%. Extending its bull run for the second consecutive day, Paytm shares surged another 3.5% to ₹1,124 apiece.

HFCL also remained higher for the second day in a row, gaining another 5% to ₹215 apiece. Meanwhile, capital goods stocks regained strength following the recent sell-off, with Siemens, Cummins India, and Thermax closing higher by over 1.5%.

Metal stocks remain under pressure as stronger dollar weighs on base metals Metal stocks remained under pressure as a stronger US dollar continued to weigh on base metal prices. Nifty Metal constituents, including Nalco, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper, ended the session lower by between 2.2% and 5%.

Other stocks, including Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Supreme Industries, Apar Industries, Zen Technologies, Titagarh Rail Systems, Zee Entertainment, Shipping Corporation of India, IFCI, Delhivery and Brigade Enterprises, also closed lower by over 3.5%.