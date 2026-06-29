Top Gainers & Losers on June 29: Persistent Systems, Netweb Tech, Astral, MRF, Berger Paints, OLA among top losers

Amid renewed tensions in the Middle East, Indian equities resumed their losing streak in Monday's trade, June 29, with both benchmark indices ending the session near the day's lows. While gains in pharmaceutical and metal stocks provided some support, heavy selling in auto and technology shares overshadowed the advances, dragging the Nifty 50 down 0.46% to close at 23,946.

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The BSE Sensex also ended 0.44% lower at 76,757. The broader markets mirrored the weak trend, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining more than 0.3%.

Sectoral performance remained mixed, with the Nifty Auto, Nifty Cement, Nifty Media, Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty IT indices all falling more than 1%. On the positive side, the Nifty Pharma index emerged as the top sectoral gainer, rising 1%, while the Nifty Metal index also posted a strong gain of 0.8%.

Market sentiment weakened after tensions in the Middle East resurfaced. Iran reportedly launched missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain early Sunday, shortly after US President Donald Trump warned that the Islamic Republic would cease to exist if it failed to honour an agreement to end the conflict, Reuters reported.

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The latest exchange of attacks began on Thursday when Iran targeted a container ship, prompting US strikes the following day. However, Tehran and Washington later agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and resume talks over their dispute regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said on Sunday.

The renewed exchange of attacks between the U.S. and Iran also revived concerns over global energy supplies, pushing Brent crude futures back above $72 a barrel on Monday after they had recently fallen to four-month lows.

IT, auto stocks drag markets; Persistent Systems tumbles 11% Persistent Systems emerged as the top laggard among the Nifty 500 stocks, plunging 11% to its lowest level since April 2025 after the company announced plans to acquire German digital engineering firm Nagarro SE in a €1.4 billion deal.

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Netweb Technologies also tumbled 10%, while Astral plunged after announcing a major business restructuring. Other notable losers included Asahi India Glass, Supreme Industries, Latent View Analytics, Can Fin Homes, KPR Mill and Syrma SGS Technology, all of which ended the session with losses of more than 5%.

Crude oil-sensitive stocks also came under pressure amid the rebound in oil prices. Hindustan Petroleum declined 4.8%, while PI Industries, MRF, Indian Oil Corporation, Berger Paints, UPL, Balkrishna Industries, BPCL and CEAT fell between 2.5% and 4.5%.

Auto stocks also witnessed broad-based selling, with UNO Minda, TVS Motor Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland ending the session down between 2% and 4%.

Consumer, metal stocks lead gains On the positive side, Zydus Wellness, Schneider Electric, and Ather Energy were among the top performers, gaining more than 8% each. Honasa Consumer also witnessed renewed buying interest, surging 7% to ₹446.65 apiece and snapping a two-day losing streak.

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Metal stocks, too, saw strong demand, with Lloyds Metals & Energy, NALCO, Vedanta, Welspun Corp, SAIL, and Hindustan Zinc rallying between 1.5% and 5%.

Other notable gainers included Meesho, Granules India, Linde India, Saregama India, Gabriel India, KEI Industries, Laurus Labs, Cemindia Projects, Jyoti CNC Automation, Hitachi Energy India, Choice International, Aegis Logistics, MCX, and Emami, all of which ended the session with gains of more than 3%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.