Top Gainers & Losers on June 8: Netweb Tech, Wipro, Reliance Power, Swiggy, SAIL, HPCL among top losers

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp broad-based sell-off in Monday’s trade, 8 June, as escalating tensions in the Middle East kept crude oil prices elevated, while weak global cues and the unwinding of the global AI-led rally weighed heavily on investor sentiment, dragging benchmark indices down by over 1%.

A strengthening US dollar index and a decline in global base metal prices further pressured metal stocks, with the Nifty 50 ending 1.05% lower at 23,124. The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 73,535, down 0.95% from Friday’s close.

The broader markets also witnessed heavy losses, as both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended with cuts of 1.40% and 2%, respectively, indicating widespread weakness across the market.

All sectoral indices closed sharply lower, led by Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Auto, each falling over 2%. Other indices, including Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Media, Nifty Cement, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty IT, also shed more than 1%.

In the commodity market, Brent crude rose 3.5% to around $96.5 per barrel after Iran launched missiles at Israel following Israeli strikes on Beirut, reducing hopes for a near-term resolution to the broader conflict and raising fears of continued disruption to oil supplies.

Domestically, the RBI’s latest measures to defend the weakening rupee and India’s stronger-than-expected March quarter GDP growth were overshadowed by mounting concerns over the Middle East conflict.

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Tech, metal stocks lead market rout amid weak global cues Tech and metal stocks were among the top laggards in trade, with Netweb Technologies and Wipro plunging 8.6% and 8.4%, respectively. Wipro also slipped to its lowest level since April 2023.

Other technology stocks such as Firstsource Solutions, Tata Consultancy Services, and Oracle Financial Services also declined by 6%, 2%, and 1.8%, respectively.

Metal stocks, too, witnessed sharp selling pressure, led by NALCO, Hindustan Copper, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, Vedanta, NMDC, SAIL, and Welspun Corp, all of which fell between 3% and 4.4%.

Extending its losing streak to the second straight session, Tejas Networks tumbled another 6% to ₹542 apiece. Anant Raj also remained under pressure for the second consecutive day, shedding another 6% to settle at ₹537 apiece.

Meanwhile, capital goods stocks also witnessed heavy selling, with GE Vernova T&D India, Hitachi Energy India, Apar Industries, Siemens Energy India, Jyoti CNC Automation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Zen Technologies, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Supreme Industries closing lower by 3% to 6.5%.

Other top losers in the pack were Reliance Power, Swiggy, HPCL and GMDC.

Select pharma, healthcare stocks defy weak market trend Amid the broad-based sell-off, a few stocks managed to end in the green, led by CCL Products India, which jumped 8.7% to ₹1,173 apiece. It was followed by CarTrade Tech and Caplin Point Laboratories, which surged 5.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

Other gainers included Zydus Wellness, Syngene International, Balrampur Chini Mills, Max Healthcare Institute, PhysicsWallah, Fortis Healthcare, and Alkem Laboratories, all of which closed with gains of over 2%.