Top Gainers & Losers on June 8: Netweb Tech, Wipro, Reliance Power, Swiggy, SAIL, HPCL among top losers

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp broad-based sell-off in Monday’s trade, 8 June, as escalating tensions in the Middle East kept crude oil prices elevated, while weak global cues and the unwinding of the global AI-led rally weighed heavily on investor sentiment, dragging benchmark indices down by over 1%.

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A strengthening US dollar index and a decline in global base metal prices further pressured metal stocks, with the Nifty 50 ending 1.05% lower at 23,124. The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 73,535, down 0.95% from Friday’s close.

The broader markets also witnessed heavy losses, as both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended with cuts of 1.40% and 2%, respectively, indicating widespread weakness across the market.

All sectoral indices closed sharply lower, led by Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Auto, each falling over 2%. Other indices, including Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Media, Nifty Cement, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty IT, also shed more than 1%.

In the commodity market, Brent crude rose 3.5% to around $96.5 per barrel after Iran launched missiles at Israel following Israeli strikes on Beirut, reducing hopes for a near-term resolution to the broader conflict and raising fears of continued disruption to oil supplies.

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Domestically, the RBI’s latest measures to defend the weakening rupee and India’s stronger-than-expected March quarter GDP growth were overshadowed by mounting concerns over the Middle East conflict.

Tech, metal stocks lead market rout amid weak global cues Tech and metal stocks were among the top laggards in trade, with Netweb Technologies and Wipro plunging 8.6% and 8.4%, respectively. Wipro also slipped to its lowest level since April 2023.

Other technology stocks such as Firstsource Solutions, Tata Consultancy Services, and Oracle Financial Services also declined by 6%, 2%, and 1.8%, respectively.

Metal stocks, too, witnessed sharp selling pressure, led by NALCO, Hindustan Copper, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, Vedanta, NMDC, SAIL, and Welspun Corp, all of which fell between 3% and 4.4%.

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Extending its losing streak to the second straight session, Tejas Networks tumbled another 6% to ₹542 apiece. Anant Raj also remained under pressure for the second consecutive day, shedding another 6% to settle at ₹537 apiece.

Meanwhile, capital goods stocks also witnessed heavy selling, with GE Vernova T&D India, Hitachi Energy India, Apar Industries, Siemens Energy India, Jyoti CNC Automation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Zen Technologies, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Supreme Industries closing lower by 3% to 6.5%.

Other top losers in the pack were Reliance Power, Swiggy, HPCL and GMDC.

Select pharma, healthcare stocks defy weak market trend Amid the broad-based sell-off, a few stocks managed to end in the green, led by CCL Products India, which jumped 8.7% to ₹1,173 apiece. It was followed by CarTrade Tech and Caplin Point Laboratories, which surged 5.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

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Other gainers included Zydus Wellness, Syngene International, Balrampur Chini Mills, Max Healthcare Institute, PhysicsWallah, Fortis Healthcare, and Alkem Laboratories, all of which closed with gains of over 2%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.