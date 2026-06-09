Top Gainers & Losers on June 9: Gabriel India, OLA, Pine Labs, Bank of Baroda, Redington, Paytm among top gainers

The Indian stock market closed Tuesday’s session with solid gains, largely driven by financial stocks after the RBI detailed a concessional forex swap facility for overseas borrowings. A decline in crude oil prices also supported sentiment, helping the frontline indices snap a two-day losing streak.
The Nifty and Sensex ended the session higher by 0.61% and 0.55%, respectively, while the broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index led the rally with a sharp 3.6% surge, while the Nifty Realty, Nifty Chemicals, and Nifty Auto indices also gained over 1%.
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday operationalised foreign currency liquidity measures by introducing special dollar-rupee swap facilities for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) to encourage inflows and support the rupee.
In the Middle East, tensions eased after Iran’s military reportedly said it would halt offensive operations following an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump. However, it warned that harsher attacks could follow if Israel resumed strikes on Lebanon.
Following the pause in attacks, crude oil prices retreated from recent highs, with Brent crude falling to $93.3 per barrel, compared with around $97 ahead of the Indian market close on Monday.
Although markets rebounded, the Nifty and Sensex are still trading with double-digit losses of 11% and 13.5%, respectively, in 2026, sharply underperforming their Asian peers, many of which have scaled multiple record highs.
PSU banks emerged as the top performers in Tuesday’s trade, with all constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank index closing in the green. Bank of Maharashtra led the gains, surging 5.5% to ₹84 apiece.
It was followed by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India, all of which gained between 3% and 5.5%.
Auto ancillary stock Gabriel India climbed 7.3% to ₹1,053 apiece after domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating.
Belrise Industries also witnessed renewed buying interest, gaining 9% to ₹235 apiece and snapping a three-day losing streak.
Data Patterns (India), Cemindia Projects, Jain Resource Recycling, Concord Biotech, PI Industries, and Poly Medicure advanced over 6%.
Amid a sharp jump in trading volumes, shares of Ola Electric ended with strong gains of 6.5% at ₹47 apiece. CarTrade Tech extended gains for the third straight session, rising 6% to ₹2,187 apiece, while Redington also posted a strong gain of 5% to close at ₹240 apiece.
(more to come)
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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