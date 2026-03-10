Top Gainers & Losers on Mar 10: Rashtriya Chemicals, Redington, Tejas Networks, Dixon Tech among top gainers

The Indian stock market staged a strong rebound in Tuesday's session, March 10, following a sharp retreat in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump said the Middle East war could be "over soon," which instilled confidence among investors.

The Nifty 50 closed the trade 1% higher at the 24,261 level, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.82% to the 78,208 level. The broader markets cut down some of their recent losses, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 surging 1.6% and 2.12%, respectively.

All major sectoral indices closed in the green, with Nifty Auto emerging as the top performer, surging 3.10%, while the Nifty Consumer Durables finished 2.67% higher. The Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Metal were among the sectors that closed with gains of over 1%.

On the losing side, only the Nifty IT and Nifty Oil and Gas sectors ended in the red, falling 0.46% and 0.39%, respectively.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Dalal Street mirrored the improvement in global sentiment after the sharp decline in crude oil prices, following comments from Trump hinting at a possible end to the war. However, elevated levels of India VIX continued to signal underlying uncertainty in the market.

"In the near term, markets are likely to remain in the woods, with investors closely monitoring signs of geopolitical de-escalation. Greater clarity could trigger value buying in sectors that have been most affected by recent volatility," he further added.

Fertiliser stocks rally on policy support and easing war concerns Authum Investment & Infrastructure was the top performer in the pack, with the stock rising 20% to ₹486, also marking its biggest intraday jump in two years.

Fertiliser stocks came under investors' radar today after the government issued the Natural Gas Regulation Order, 2026, and amid growing hopes of a de-escalation in the US–Iran conflict, which could help stabilise energy supplies to fertiliser plants.

Among individual stocks, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) emerged as the top gainer among the pack, surging as much as 20%. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers shares rose 16%, while National Fertilizers share price advanced 13.2%. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals stock price gained 4.7%.

Among other fertiliser companies, Coromandel International shares climbed as much as 3.4%, while Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price rose 5.12.

Tejas Networks, Force Motors, and Redington, which had remained under pressure in recent sessions amid the broader market sell-off, saw renewed buying in trade, spiking 9%, 7.8%, and 11.6%, respectively. All major auto stocks witnessed solid buying, with TVS Motor Company shares rallying 4.3% and Hero MotoCorp climbing 4.2%.

Other auto and ancillary stocks such as Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, and UNO Minda also closed with gains between 3% and 4.3%. Over 100 stocks from the Nifty 500 index closed with gains of more than 3%.

Cable, wire stocks lead losers amid sectoral selling On the losing side, cable and wire stocks were among the worst hit, with stocks such as Polycab India, KEI Industries, Finolex Cables, and RR Kabel falling in the range of 2.5% to 6.1%.

Mid-cap tech stocks also remained under pressure, with Hexaware Technologies falling 3% and Coforge sliding 2.5%. Shares of Swiggy saw renewed selling pressure, closing 2.2% lower at ₹294.7 apiece.

Other stocks such as The Ramco Cements, Solar Industries India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Infosys, Campus Activewear, and Apar Industries also fell by over 1.5% in trade.