Top Gainers & Losers on Mar 24: IndiGo, HPCL, Eternal, Tejas Networks, Asian Paints, Linde India among top gainers

Indian stocks saw renewed buying interest in Tuesday's session, March 23, as tensions in West Asia showed signs of de-escalation, bringing back demand for riskier assets, which were heavily sold off in recent sessions amid concerns of prolonged inflation, driven by stubbornly high energy prices.
The Nifty 50 surged 1.65% to the 22,883 level, recovering most of the previous day’s losses, while the S&P BSE Sensex also climbed 1.87% to 74,059. The broader markets, too, staged a sharp recovery, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices each concluding with gains of 2.7%.
All major sectoral indices finished in the green, with Nifty Media leading the gains with a 3.40% surge, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metal, and Nifty IT, all rising over 1.7%. Others such as Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty FMCG also advanced between 1.3% and 1.7%.
US President Trump on Monday signalled a delay in strikes on energy infrastructure for five days, which was seen as a potential step toward de-escalation. He also said that the US and Iran have had very good and productive conversations over the last two days regarding a complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.
Shortly after Trump’s statement, crude oil prices crashed nearly 11% in the previous session. The drop has boosted buying in crude-sensitive stocks such as paints, chemicals, airlines, and OMCs.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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