Top Gainers & Losers on March 02: IndiGo, RVNL, Syrma SGS, LT Foods, Swiggy, OLA among top losers today

The escalating tensions in the Middle East rattled global markets in Monday’s session, March 2, with the Indian stock market also coming under pressure as both key indices closed more than 1% lower.

The Nifty 50 closed 1.24% lower at the 24,865 level, while the S&P Sensex lost 1.29% to settle at 80,238. The broader markets also faced deep cuts, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 index and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index falling over 1.5%.

The US and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend, reportedly killing Iran's Supreme Leader and several other military officials, reflecting the risk of another full-blown war in the region.

Hours after the attack, Iran retaliated by targeting US military installations around the Gulf, with the conflict now entering its third day. Latest reports suggest that Saudi Aramco halted operations at the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia after a drone strike in the area.

The ongoing tensions triggered a massive rise in crude oil prices, and concerns also mounted over the potential for escalation and possible disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global oil flows and over 40% of India’s crude imports transit.

Iran is the fourth-largest oil producer in OPEC, producing just over 3 million barrels per day in January. The country shares a coastline along the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical chokepoints for global oil trade.

Rising geopolitical tensions generally push risk assets out of investors’ favour as they seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

Aviation, rail and export stocks bear the brunt Aviation stocks were hit hard in the session, with InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet each falling over 6.4% as the ongoing conflict disrupted key transit points and raised concerns about surging fuel costs.

RailTel Corporation shares dropped 6.4% to their lowest level since April 2025 amid renewed selling pressure. Other railway stocks such as Rail Vikas Nigam and Ircon International also tumbled 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively.

Shares of rice exporters such as LT Foods and KRBL fell 5.5% and 3%, respectively, amid investor concerns that rising Middle East tensions could hit basmati and non-basmati exports to the region, which is a key market for these companies.

AWL Agri Business shares also crashed 4.4% to ₹180.9 apiece. Rising crude oil prices also led to a drop in chemical stocks such as Himadri Speciality Chemicals, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and PCBL Chemical, which closed with cuts of 5.7%, 5.1%, and 4.6%, respectively.

Losses in Ola Electric shares further deepened during the session, as they fell another 4.3% to ₹24.1 apiece, while Swiggy shares also extended their losing streak to eight straight sessions, sliding 4.23% to ₹289 apiece and marking an all-time low.

Select stocks buck broader market weakness Despite selling across the broader market, some stocks managed to withstand the pressure, with Tejas Networks emerging as the top performer among Nifty 500 stocks, surging 11.2% to ₹484.7 apiece, while Poly Medicure closed 4.61% higher, snapping a two-day losing streak.

Defence stock Solar Industries India gained 3.6% to ₹13,989 apiece, as these counters typically respond favourably to such conflicts, given that they often lead to increased demand for defence equipment and related components.

Keeping its upward momentum intact for the fourth straight session, Finolex Cables shares jumped another 3.6% to ₹946.45 apiece. Amid the ongoing rally in gold prices, Muthoot Finance rose 3.5% to ₹3,471 apiece.

Other stocks from the Nifty 500 pack included Tube Investments of India, KEI Industries, MCX, Anand Rathi Wealth, Nalco, and Hindustan Zinc, all closing between 2% and 3% higher.