Top Gainers & Losers on May 12: Kalyan Jewellers, Adani Power, Anant Raj, Tata Motors, BEML, UPL among top losers

The selloff in the Indian stock market further intensified in Tuesday’s trade on May 12, as investors feared that a prolonged oil shock could hurt the economy, while fragile negotiations to end the Iran war continued to weigh on sentiment.

Renewed selling in technology stocks and the Indian rupee sliding to a fresh low also added to the pressure, dragging the benchmark indices to their worst intraday decline in in over a month and breaching key psychological levels.

Remaining under bearish grip for the fourth straight session, the Nifty 50 plunged another 1.83%, breaking below the 24,000 mark to settle at 23,379, marking its steepest intraday. The S&P BSE Sensex also tumbled 2% to end at 74,559.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the Indian stock market selloff on May 12? ⌵ The Indian stock market experienced a selloff on May 12 due to fears of a prolonged oil shock impacting the economy, ongoing US-Iran war negotiations, renewed selling in technology stocks, and a sliding Indian rupee. 2 Which sectors were most affected by the market selloff on May 12? ⌵ The Nifty Realty sector saw the steepest decline, falling 4%, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Consumer Durables, which dropped 3.75% and 3.59%, respectively. Technology, EV, jewellery, and realty stocks led the broad-based market selloff. 3 Why did jewellery stocks experience a sharp correction? ⌵ Jewellery stocks like Kalyan Jewellers India and Titan Company fell sharply after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases to conserve foreign exchange reserves. This created a sentiment shock in the market. 4 What is the outlook for jewellery stocks according to analysts? ⌵ Analysts anticipate short-term volatility in jewellery stocks due to geopolitical uncertainty and PM Modi's remarks. However, they remain positive on fundamentally strong companies for the long term, citing the shift from unorganized to organized players. 5 Which stocks outperformed despite the broader market selloff on May 12? ⌵ Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation surged due to royalty cut benefits. Paradeep Phosphates also saw a strong gain. Other outperformers included Biocon, Brainbees Solutions, Afcons Infrastructure, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Godrej Consumer Products, and Anthem Biosciences.

The broader markets faced even heavier selling pressure, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index crashing 3.12%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 closed the session with a sharp 2.51% decline. All major sectoral indices ended deep in the red, led by Nifty Realty, which fell 4%, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Consumer Durables, which dropped 3.75% and 3.59%, respectively.

Indian equities started the week on a weak note amid fading hopes of a peace deal between Iran and the US, along with concerns that elevated crude oil prices could hurt the domestic economy. Sentiment weakened further after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a spate of austerity measures aimed at conserving the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

India is reportedly considering emergency measures to shore up foreign exchange reserves, including curbing non-essential imports such as gold and electronic goods and raising fuel prices to cushion the economy from the fallout of the Iran war, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose for a third straight session, with Brent reclaiming the $115 a barrel mark.

Tech, EV, jewellery and realty stocks lead broad-based market selloff Selloff intensified across large- and mid-cap technology stocks after OpenAI said it is launching a new company backed by more than USD 4 billion to help organisations build and deploy AI solutions. The losses were led by Sonata Software, Netweb Technologies, Birlasoft, and Firstsource Solutions, which fell 9%, 6.5%, 6.4%, and 4.55%, respectively.

Among large-cap technology stocks, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and Infosys declined between 3.1% and 4.4%.

EV stocks also reversed their recent gains, with Olectra Greentech, Ola Electric Mobility, and Ather Energy falling 7.3%, 5%, and 4.6%, respectively.

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Jewellery stocks witnessed another round of selling pressure, with Kalyan Jewellers India falling 6% to ₹361.80 apiece, while Titan Company tanked 3.5%.

Meanwhile, real estate stocks closed with deep losses, as Anant Raj, Lodha Developers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and Brigade Enterprises all fell over 4%.

Fertilizer-linked stock UPL also dropped 6.4% to ₹626 apiece after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged farmers to reduce fertiliser consumption.

Oil and fertiliser stocks outperform amid broader market carnage Despite the broad-based selloff, some stocks managed to buck the trend, with Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation surging 7.7% and 4.8%, respectively, after brokerage CLSA termed the government’s royalty cuts on crude oil and gas production as a significant positive for both companies.

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Paradeep Phosphates also ended the session with a strong gain of 4.4% at ₹127.6 apiece.

Other top gainers included Biocon, Brainbees Solutions, Afcons Infrastructure, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Godrej Consumer Products and Anthem Biosciences, all of which closed with gains of over 2%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.