Top Gainers & Losers on May 14: NLC India, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, MCX, BSE, Berger Paints among top gainers

Indian equities staged a strong comeback in Thursday’s trade, May 14, with the benchmark indices settling over 1% higher, led by strong buying in pharma and metal stocks. A rebound in financial shares also supported the rally, bringing much-needed optimism back to Dalal Street.

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Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slipped to another record low of 95.9 against the US dollar during the session.

Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended the session with gains of over 1%. The broader market, however, closed on a mixed note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index surging 1.10%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended marginally lower with a 0.08% decline.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which Indian stocks were top gainers on May 14? ⌵ On May 14, Indian equities saw a strong comeback, with NLC India, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, MCX, BSE, and Berger Paints among the top gainers. Saregama India led the list, surging 15%. 2 What was the performance of Nifty indices on May 14? ⌵ On May 14, the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended with gains of over 1%. The Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 1.10%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index saw a marginal decline of 0.08%. 3 Which sectors performed well on May 14? ⌵ The Nifty Pharma index was the top performer on May 14, surging 2.73%. The Nifty Metal index gained 2%, and sectors like Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Chemicals, and Nifty Consumer Durables also advanced over 1%. 4 What are the recommendations for NMDC and Hindustan Copper? ⌵ NMDC is recommended to buy at ₹92.25 with a target of ₹97 and a stop loss of ₹89 for a 1-week timeframe. Hindustan Copper is recommended to buy between ₹591–600 with a target price of ₹690 in two to three months and a stop loss of ₹560. 5 What is the outlook for NLC India and Bharti Airtel? ⌵ NLC India is recommended to buy above ₹328 with a stop loss of ₹313 and a target price of ₹358. Bharti Airtel posted a stable performance in the March quarter, with consolidated net profit increasing 10.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma index emerged as the top performer, surging 2.73%, while the Nifty Metal index gained 2%. Other sectors, including Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Chemicals, and Nifty Consumer Durables, also advanced over 1%. On the flip side, Nifty IT was the sole laggard, declining nearly 2%.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remain elevated as prospects of a peace deal in West Asia weakened after US President Donald Trump termed Iran’s conditions as unacceptable. Investors are also closely monitoring the upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for further cues on global trade and economic policy.

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Q4 performers dominate gainers’ list Saregama India led the gainers list, surging 15% to ₹384 apiece, while NLC India closed with a solid 14% jump at ₹371 apiece as investors reacted positively to the company’s better-than-expected performance in the March quarter.

Adani Enterprises shares climbed 8.6% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹2,713 following a large block deal. Strong Q4 performance also lifted Cipla shares by 8.2% to ₹1,436 apiece. After remaining under pressure for four consecutive sessions, Godrej Industries regained momentum, rebounding 7.4% to ₹1,153 apiece.

Bharti Airtel shares also responded positively to the earnings announcement, settling 5.3% higher at ₹1,883, while Berger Paints extended its earnings-driven rally, advancing another 5.3%.

Both exchange stocks, BSE and Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), rallied over 4%, while capital goods major Siemens strengthened 4.6% to ₹3,693 apiece. Cables and wires stocks such as RR Kabel and Polycab India also witnessed strong buying interest.

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Other stocks, including Tata Communications, Engineers India, Zydus Lifesciences, Solar Industries India, Adani Power, and Vedanta, surged over 5%.

Meanwhile, new-age technology stocks, including Eternal, PB Fintech, and FSN E-Commerce Ventures, closed with gains of 3.4%, 2.8%, and 2.7%, respectively. Heavyweight HDFC Bank also advanced 2.7%.

(more to come)

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.