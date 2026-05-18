Top Gainers & Losers on May 18: Gland Pharma, Coforge, PB Fintech, BSE, Voltas, Bharti Airtel among top gainers

In a dramatic late-hour recovery, Indian stocks ended Monday’s trade on May 18 marginally in the green, as strong buying in tech stocks did the heavy lifting, while pharma shares also supported the headline indices, offsetting weakness in financials, auto and metal counters.
The NIFTY 50 ended the session with a marginal gain of 0.03% at 23,649, while the BSE Sensex closed at 75,263, up 0.03% from the previous close.
The broader market, however, remained under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.22% and 1.26%, respectively, underperforming the benchmark indices.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slipped to another record low, weakening to 96.39 against the US dollar and extending its streak of historic lows in recent sessions, as a stronger greenback and elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on sentiment.
Sustained selling by overseas investors has further added to the currency’s woes, as foreign investors continue to pull money out of domestic equities amid concerns over an economic slowdown. According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold more than ₹2.16 lakh crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2026, exceeding the ₹1.66 lakh crore sold during the entire calendar year 2025.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, "The prolonged stalemate between the US and Iran continues to cast a shadow over near-term sentiment, yet the equity market managed to recover intraday losses and closed on a flat note, supported by value buying in IT and banking stocks."
"A meaningful breakthrough in diplomatic negotiations with Iran—especially regarding uranium stockpiles and sanctions—remains critical for reducing volatility and enabling a decisive upward move in the market," he further added.
(more to come)