Top Gainers & Losers on May 21: Honeywell, Sammaan Capital, Triveni Turbine, Tata Comm, Angel One among top gainers

Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained largely unchanged in Wednesday’s session as headline indices gave up most of their early gains amid profit booking at higher levels.

The day began with a strong gap-up opening and further gathered momentum, buoyed by a rally in heavyweight stocks. However, the market failed to sustain the pace as the session progressed, surrendering most of its gains.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 slipped 205 points from the day’s high to settle at 23,654, down 0.02% from the previous close. Meanwhile, the Sensex erased 627 points from its intraday high to end the session with a drop of 0.18% at 75,183.

The broader market also displayed a similar trend, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 giving up most of their intraday gains to end the session on a mixed note.

Despite a sharp overnight decline in crude oil prices, cautious sentiment prevailed as persistent selling by overseas investors and the rupee falling to record lows kept overall market sentiment fragile.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reportedly said the US was in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran, raising expectations for a near-term restart of energy flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz. That pushed oil prices lower on Wednesday and eased inflation concerns, helping global bonds rebound from their recent selloff.

Advertisement

Iran is reviewing the US’s new draft proposal in response to Tehran’s 14-point proposal and is yet to provide an official response, according to Tasnim. President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that Iran has “explored every avenue to avert war,” adding that “all paths remain open from our side.”

Earnings-driven rally lifts Honeywell, Triveni Turbine and Grasim Industries Honeywell Automation emerged as the top performer among. Nifty 500 stocks today, gaining 15.3% to ₹34,800 after reporting its March quarter results. Sammaan Capital was the second-best performer, surging 9.1% to ₹154.8 apiece after the company outlined an aggressive long-term growth strategy and completed a major balance sheet clean-up during the March quarter.

Triveni Turbine shares extended their earnings-driven rally for the third straight session, climbing another 7.5% to ₹705.60 apiece. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares also extended their winning streak to their third consecutive day.

Advertisement

Better-than-expected March quarter performance also lifted Grasim Industries shares by 6.4% to ₹3,162, while Amber Enterprises India advanced 7% to ₹7,500, snapping its three-day losing streak.

Its peer, Kaynes Technology India, also ended the session with a strong 6.3% gain. Other stocks such as Adani Total Gas, Gland Pharma, Angel One, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Anant Raj and Aarti Industries also closed with gains of over 4%.

Jubilant FoodWorks leads losers after brokerage target cuts On the downside, Jubilant FoodWorks emerged as the top laggard, falling 7.8% to ₹435 apiece after brokerages trimmed their target prices following the company’s March quarter results. Meanwhile, the sell-off in PI Industries, which was triggered after its Q4 numbers, extended into the second straight session, with the stock declining another 5.4% to ₹2,740 apiece.

Advertisement

Both Bosch and Ola Electric Mobility fell 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively, following their March quarter earnings. Meanwhile, Eris Lifesciences came under profit booking pressure, slipping 5% to ₹1,385 apiece.

Other stocks such as Zydus Wellness, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Action Construction Equipment, CarTrade Tech, Emami, NAVA and Mankind Pharma also declined over 2.7%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.