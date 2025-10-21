Top Gainers & Losers on Muhurat trading: Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Infosys, DCB Bank, Tata Investment among top gainers

Top Gainers & Losers: At the end of today's Muhurat trading, the leading gainers among the Nifty 50 and Sensex included Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Infosys, Axis Bank, and JSW Steel, among others. Conversely, the laggards on the domestic benchmark indices were Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, and HCL Technologies.

Among the stocks that saw the most significant gains in the market were DCB Bank, Tata Investment Corporation, Styrenix Performance Materials, Supreme Petrochem, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, and Dish TV India, among others. Conversely, the stocks that underperformed included Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, JM Financial, Shoppers Stop, HealthCare Global Enterprises, MTAR Technologies, and JK Paper.

The market behaviour during Muhurat trading showed a positive trend. For Diwali 2025, Nifty 50 has increased for the eighth consecutive Muhurat trading session.

During the Muhurat trading session for Diwali 2025, the Indian stock market closed slightly higher, marking gains for the fifth straight session. The Sensex rose by 62.97 points, or 0.07%, finishing at 84,426.34, while the Nifty 50 concluded at 25,868.60, up by 25.45 points, or 0.10%. The Bank Nifty index fell by 26.00 points, or 0.04%, to close at 58,007.20.

The Indian stock market started off Vikram Samvat 2082 on an optimistic note. The Sensex started off 121.30 points or 0.14% higher at 84,484.67, while the Nifty 50 began at 25,901.20, rising by 58.05 points or 0.22%. The Bank Nifty 50 also showed positive movement, remaining above the 58,100 level.

Market ahead Experts in conversation with ANI pointed out that following a year defined by significant volatility and modest single-digit returns, the markets are poised to exit the consolidation phase and enter a period of gradual yet sustained growth.

Banking and market specialist Ajay Bagga noted that the timeframe from the previous Diwali (Samvat 2081) to the upcoming one was fraught with turbulence due to external challenges like geopolitical tensions, tariff unpredictability, and substantial Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflows, totaling nearly USD 15 billion year-to-date, along with inflated market valuations. Nevertheless, Bagga stated that the outlook for Samvat 2082 appears more promising.

Also Read | Trade strategy for Muhurat trading 2025: Eight stocks to buy or sell today

The forthcoming Samvat year is expected to exhibit a stronger and more stable performance compared to the last, with a gradual but consistent upward trend, primarily propelled by domestic fundamentals. We anticipate the Nifty to reach 30,000 by the next Diwali, while the BSE Sensex is projected to aim for levels around 95,000, he added.