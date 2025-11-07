Top Gainers & Losers on Nov 07: Amber Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Suzlon Energy, OLA, Delhivery among top losers

Amid a sharp recovery from the early intraday lows, the Indian key averages closed Friday’s session with minor losses, as second-half buying in financial and metal stocks helped offset early weakness in IT and FMCG counters.

The Nifty 50 closed with a marginal drop of 0.07% at the 25,497 level, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.12% lower at 83,214 compared to the previous close. The broader markets, however, ended mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rallying 0.64% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index settling 0.19% lower.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index led the charge, surging 0.85%, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Oil & Gas, all closing with gains of up to 1.40%.

On the flip side, the Nifty Consumer Durables index emerged as the top laggard, falling 0.71%, followed by the Nifty IT index, which declined 0.60%. The Nifty FMCG index also came under pressure, slipping 0.47%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, "Domestic equities rebounded from early losses as buying emerged at key support levels, though it may be premature to call this a trend reversal amid mixed earnings, cautious global cues, and persistent FII outflows."

"Select segments found support from Q2 results, with broader indices outperforming, led by a sharp rally in financials—especially PSU banks on account of rising investor interest driven by speculation around an FDI cap hike and sector consolidation," he further added.

Earnings weakness and profit-booking weigh on select stocks Amber Enterprises led the losers list today, with the stock crashing 7% to ₹7,282 apiece after the company reported a net loss of ₹32 crore in Q2, compared with a net profit of ₹21 crore in the same period last year.

The decline was driven by weak performance in its core room air conditioner (RAC) segment, impacted by unseasonal rains and the deferment of purchases between the announcement and implementation of the GST rate reduction.

eClerx Services also extended its losing streak, falling another 6.35% to ₹4,279 apiece as the post-Q2 sell-off continued. Sai Life Sciences was another stock that reacted negatively to its September-quarter results, dropping 5% to ₹875 apiece.

The sell-off in Devyani International shares deepened, with the stock falling 5% to ₹148 apiece, extending losses into the sixth straight session after the company reported a net loss in Q2FY26. Sapphire Foods India shares also slipped 3% to ₹270 apiece.

Likewise, losses in Godrej Agrovet extended into a seventh straight session, with the stock falling 4.74% to ₹589.55 apiece after the company’s Q2 numbers came in below estimates.

Investors also appeared to be booking profits in Suzlon Energy after the recent rally, causing the stock to drop 3.7% to ₹57.4 apiece. Meanwhile, weakness persisted in Ola Electric and Delhivery shares, which fell 2.7% and 3%, respectively.

Other key stocks such as Bharti Airtel, ABB India, PG Electroplast, Berger Paints, Kaynes Technology, and Brainbees Solutions also ended lower, slipping between 2% and 4.5%.

L&T Finance leads gainers with biggest weekly jump since June 2023 In terms of top performers, L&T Finance stood out, with the stock gaining 10.3% to ₹303.6 apiece, extending its weekly winning run to 12.24% — its biggest weekly surge since June 2023.

Capital market stocks such as BSE, Angel One, KFIN Technologies, and CDSL also ended higher, posting gains between 3% and 9%.

CCL Products extended its post-Q2 earnings rally, climbing another 5.4% to ₹1,025 apiece. After remaining under pressure, Blue Jet Healthcare shares rebounded 6.5% to ₹598.2 apiece, while Netweb Technologies also recovered 4% to ₹3,431.9 apiece.

Meanwhile, banking names including Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank closed with gains ranging between 2% and 4%.

On similar lines, metal majors such as Shyam Metalics and Energy, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, and SAIL gained up to 2.05%.

