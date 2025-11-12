Top Gainers & Losers on Nov 12: Asian Paints, BSE, Trident, Tech Mahindra, CDSL, Honasa Consumer among top gainers

The Indian stock market extended its gains for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, November 12, as bulls remained firmly in control. Multiple positive developments, including exit poll predictions indicating a likely victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state of Bihar, drove key indices to close with solid gains.

The Nifty 50 finished with a solid 0.70% gain at 25,875, while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 0.71% to close at 84,466 points. The broader market mirrored the positive trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing 0.80% and 0.82%, respectively.

Sector-wise, Nifty IT emerged as the top performer, gaining 2.04%, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Consumer Durables, which each advanced over 1%. On the downside, Nifty Realty was the top laggard, slipping 0.49%.

Earnings cheer lifts select stocks Kirloskar Oil Engines led the gainers’ list, jumping 12% to ₹1,058.7 apiece as investors cheered the company’s September quarter results, marking a sharp rebound after five consecutive sessions of losses. Similarly, BLS International also rallied 9.14% to ₹336.70 apiece after reporting strong Q2 earnings.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shares surged 5% to ₹2,775.40 apiece after domestic brokerage firms raised their target prices on the stock following better-than-expected September quarter results.

After a four-day losing streak, Tejas Networks rebounded sharply with an 8.4% rise to ₹549 apiece, while Transformers & Rectifiers also snapped an eight-day losing run, recovering 5% to ₹296.7 apiece.

Among Adani Group stocks, Adani Enterprises advanced 5% to ₹2,484 apiece after the company announced a ₹24,930-crore rights issue — its largest fundraising since the cancelled follow-on public offering (FPO) in 2023.

Extending its post-earnings rally, Syrma SGS Technology gained another 7.4% to ₹893 apiece, while Asian Paints rose 4.24% to ₹2,770 apiece, marking its fifth straight session of gains following the release of its Q2 results.

Other notable gainers included Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Sonata Software, Biocon, Endurance Technologies, KEC International, Jyoti CNC Automation, Birlasoft, Premier Energies, Tech Mahindra, CDSL, Bandhan Bank, Praj Industries, and Lupin, which climbed between 3% and 6%.