Top Gainers & Losers on Nov 27: Ashok Leyland, Ather Energy, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Tejas Networks among top gainers

After hitting record highs, the Indian stock market saw a pullback, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex closing with small gains. Positive investor sentiment remained amid expectations of a US Fed rate cut, while sectors like media and banking rallied, contrasting losses in realty.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Nov 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Indian stock market: The Indian stock market pulled back sharply after touching record highs, as pressure at higher levels brought the frontline indices to settle with only modest gains. Both indices began the session on a firm note, taking cues from Wall Street, and registered fresh record highs for the first time in 14 months.

The Nifty 50 touched a peak of 26,310 before closing with a marginal gain of 0.04% at 26,215. The S&P BSE Sensex also hit a record high of 86,055, but profit booking in banking stocks trimmed the gains, and the index settled with a mild rise of 0.13% at 85,720.

Sentiment remained in favor of bulls amid rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in December, the return of overseas investors, improving domestic macros, and anticipated earnings recovery, all driving the Indian stock market to catch up with its Asian peers.

Despite higher US tariffs on Indian imports, investors shrugged off these near-term concerns, focusing instead on the economy’s solid long-term fundamentals.

In terms of sector-wise performance, Nifty Media led the gains, rallying 0.6%, followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty FMCG, which all surged in a range of 0.17% to 0.40%. On the flip side, Nifty Realty was hit hard, declining 0.78%, while Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Oil & Gas indices also closed with losses of over 0.60%.

Auto, Infra, and Energy stocks lead the charge

Extending its winning streak to a third straight session, Ashok Leyland surged 7.25% to 159.75 apiece, emerging as the top gainer in the Nifty 500. The rally came after its subsidiary, Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd (HLFL), approved a merger with real estate firm NDL Ventures.

Reliance Infrastructure also remained strong, with shares locked in a 5% upper circuit for the second consecutive session, reaching 165.85 apiece.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation witnessed another bullish session, rising 5% to 553.15 after the government approved a 7,280 crore incentive programme for rare earth magnets, boosting India’s push to build domestic manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on China.

After recent weakness, Tejas Networks joined the uptrend, gaining 4.6% to 503.80, though the stock remains down 58% year-to-date. Another Tata Group company, Tata Teleservices, advanced 3.5% to 52.60 apiece.

Ather Energy continued its positive momentum for the third straight day, rising 2.6% to 710.40, while its peer Ola Electric Mobility ended its eight-day losing streak with a 1.8% gain to 41.70 apiece.

Other key movers such as Escorts Kubota, Saregama India, Gillette India, Sun TV Network, Emami, Poly Medicure, Bajaj Finance, Linde India, and LTIMindtree also gained between 2% and 4.4%.

Top Gainers
