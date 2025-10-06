Top Gainers & Losers on Oct 06: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, BSE, Paytm, Nykaa, Ather Energy among top gainers

Amid a sharp rebound in tech stocks and healthy contributions from financials, Indian frontline indices ended Monday’s session, October 6, with nearly a 1% gain, as the rally pushed the benchmarks past key psychological levels.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.72% higher, closing above the 25K mark at 25,077, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.72% to finish at 81,709 points. Broader markets also posted strong gains, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rallying 0.89% and 0.28%, respectively.

Sector-wise, Nifty IT led the session, surging 2.28%, followed by Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Private Bank, which rose 1.29% and 1.22%, respectively. The Nifty Realty Index also extended its rally, gaining 0.68%, while Nifty Auto advanced 0.39%.

On the losing side, the Nifty Media index was the top laggard, slipping 0.90%, followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG, which fell 0.89% and 0.20%, respectively.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands led the gainers' list Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands topped the gainers list, with shares rallying 8.1% to ₹147.6 apiece following a large block deal in which 73.2 million shares of the company changed hands, worth ₹9.98 billion.

According to exchange data, Flipkart Investments Pvt. Ltd. reportedly offloaded its entire 6% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands through the block deal.

Fortis Healthcare, which has been on a strong uptrend in recent months, extended its rally with a 7.3% gain, hitting a record high of ₹1,051 apiece after India’s market regulator cleared IHH’s mandatory takeover offer for an additional 26% stake in Fortis and its unit Malar Hospitals. This move could potentially lift IHH’s total holding to about 57%, Reuters reported.

Among other pharma names, Emcure Pharmaceuticals soared 7.2% to ₹1,436.4 apiece, while Max Healthcare Institute also closed with a 7% gain at ₹1,142.4 apiece.

New-age tech stocks such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Delhivery, Paytm, and Info Edge (India) also witnessed strong buying interest, posting gains between 3.5% and 6.5%.

Ahead of the start of the September-quarter earnings season, IT stocks staged a strong comeback, with Coforge, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), LTIMindtree, and Tech Mahindra rising between 2.5% and 3.2%. Banking heavyweights such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank also advanced up to 3%, reacting positively to their Q2FY26 business updates.

Extending its rally, Ather Energy shares hit another record high of ₹622 apiece, gaining 5% after the company announced in a production update that it had rolled out its 500,000th vehicle from its manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Other notable gainers included BSE, JM Financial, Hexaware Technologies, Metropolis Healthcare, Adani Power, and Siemens, which advanced up to 6%.

Selling pressure grips metals, telecom, and retail stocks Among the top losers, Aegis Logistics led the decline with a 6% drop to ₹828 apiece, followed by Vodafone Idea, which slipped 4% to ₹8.5 apiece ahead of the AGR case hearing in the Supreme Court today.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Vodafone Idea’s plea seeking the quashing of additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands for the period up to FY2016–17.

Jindal Stainless was another major laggard, falling 3.3% to ₹762 apiece, while other metal counters such as NMDC Steel and Jindal Steel each closed over 2% lower. Meanwhile, Netweb Technologies shares also came under pressure, declining 2.8% to ₹4,191 apiece after a stellar run that saw the stock rally 170% in just six months.

Avenue Supermarts shares managed to recover part of their early losses but still settled 2.7% lower at ₹4,300 apiece after the company’s September-quarter revenue came in below Street estimates, and its store additions also missed expectations. This led brokerage firms to largely maintain a cautious outlook on the stock, with Goldman Sachs cutting its target price.

Other notable laggards included Siemens Energy India, Finolex Industries, EIH, Force Motors, Praj Industries, Ola Electric Mobility, Reliance Power, Welspun Living, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures, along with Sammaan Capital and 23 other Nifty 500 constituents, all of which declined between 2% and 3.2%.