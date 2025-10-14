Top Gainers & Losers on Oct 14: Vodafone Idea, Anant Raj, UNO Minda, Ceat, Hindustan Copper among top losers

It was another weak day for the Indian stock market as frontline indices extended their losing streak for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, October 14, with weak global cues weighing on investor sentiment, offsetting the otherwise resilient domestic outlook.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.42% lower at 25,120, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.36% to 82,029 points. Broader markets also ended in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.75% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 closing 0.90% lower.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank led the losses with a 1.52% decline, followed by Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Media, both slipping up to 1%. Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty also ended lower, each down around 1%. All major sectors closed in the red, with Nifty Auto recording only a marginal drop of 0.22%.

“While global headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties dominate headlines, investors remain confident in India’s structural stability, ample liquidity, and festive-season demand — factors that continue to cushion the market against external volatility and reinforce its long-term growth narrative,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

Ponmudi further added, “Investors continue to balance global headwinds with India’s solid macroeconomic backdrop, supported by steady institutional inflows and sectoral rotation across PSU Banks, IT, and Metals.”

Heavy losses in PSU banks, auto ancillaries, and EMS stocks Leela Palaces Hotels emerged as the top laggard among the Nifty 500 constituents, with its shares falling 5.7% to ₹439 apiece, while Reliance Infrastructure extended its losing streak, slipping another 5% to ₹225.40, marking its lowest level since May 2025.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation also declined 4.59% to ₹1,416 apiece, while PSU banking stocks, including Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas Bank, were down over 3% each.

Extending their sharp fall, Vodafone Idea shares tumbled another 4.2% to ₹8.40 apiece, while Sagility also came under pressure, losing 4% to ₹44.32, following a sharp run-up in recent sessions.

Among auto ancillary stocks, Jyoti CNC Automation and UNO Minda fell 3.1% and 4%, respectively. EMS stocks such as Syrma SGS Technology and Dixon Technologies also slipped around 3.3% each.

Other major losers included Atul, YES Bank, Ceat, Hindustan Copper, Anant Raj, RailTel Corporation, and Zensar Technologies, all of which closed with losses of over 3%.

MapmyIndia, Anand Rathi, and MCX lead market gainers CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapmyIndia, extended its winning run as the stock closed 7.9% higher at ₹1,930 apiece. The recent surge came after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s social media post highlighting the features of one of its products, Mappls. The minister also mentioned that Indian Railways will soon sign an agreement with the company to use the application.

Snapping its recent losing streak, Anand Rathi Wealth shares advanced 8% to a record close of ₹3,163, while MCX continued its upward momentum, rising 5.2% to ₹9,398. Likewise, Tata Communications resumed its winning run, gaining another 4.14% to settle at ₹1,872.

Other top performers were from the auto and ancillary segment, with Sona BLW Precision, Usha Martin, and Force Motors all closing with gains of over 3.5%. Power and renewable energy stocks also joined the rally, with Premier Energies and Waaree Energies gaining 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

