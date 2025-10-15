Top Gainers & Losers on Oct 15: ICICI Lombard, OLA, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, Coforge, RBL Bank among top gainers

The Indian stock market staged a strong rebound in Wednesday's trading session, October 15, amid a broad-based rally, with realty stocks leading the gains and a stellar recovery seen in the public sector banks. Tech stocks also recovered as bets for another rate cut by the US Federal Reserve strengthened.
The Nifty 50 gained 0.71% at the 25,323 level, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.61% to 82,605. The broader markets outperformed the front-line indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 surging 1.11% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.82%.
