Top Gainers & Losers on Oct 15: ICICI Lombard, OLA, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, Coforge, RBL Bank among top gainers

The Indian stock market experienced a significant recovery on October 15, with realty and public sector banks driving gains. The Nifty 50 climbed 0.71% to 25,323, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.61% to 82,605.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Oct 2025, 03:49 PM IST
The Indian stock market staged a strong rebound in Wednesday's trading session, October 15, amid a broad-based rally, with realty stocks leading the gains and a stellar recovery seen in the public sector banks. Tech stocks also recovered as bets for another rate cut by the US Federal Reserve strengthened.

The Nifty 50 gained 0.71% at the 25,323 level, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.61% to 82,605. The broader markets outperformed the front-line indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 surging 1.11% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.82%.

