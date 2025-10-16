Top Gainers & Losers on Oct 16: Ather Energy, Nestle India, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Waaree Energies among top gainers

The festival mood seems to have entered Dalal Street days in advance, as Indian frontline indices gained over 1% in Thursday's trading session. The rally was largely led by financial heavyweights following Axis Bank's results, which triggered a sharp rise in private sector banks.

A strong Q2 performance by Nestle powered a rally in broader FMCG stocks, sending the Indian stock market to its biggest intraday gain since early October.

The Nifty 50 rallied 1.03% to the 25,585 level, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1.04% to 83,467 points. Broader markets also showed similar strength, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 0.46% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 closing 0.24% higher.

In terms of sector-wise performance, the Nifty FMCG index stood out, rallying 2.02%, followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty Private Bank, which gained 1.90% and 1.48%, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index also picked up momentum in the second half of the session, ending 0.68% higher, while Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty IT advanced 0.54% and 0.37%, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was among the few losers, falling 0.44%. The Nifty PSU Bank was the only loser, slipping 0.44%