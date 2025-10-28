Top Gainers & Losers on Oct 28: Vodafone Idea, BSE, Reliance Power, MCX, Hindustan Copper among top losers today

The Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday, October 28, but a strong late-hour recovery helped erase most of the early losses, leaving the frontline indices with only mild declines.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 ended with a marginal loss of 0.11% at 25,936 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.18% to close at 84,628 points.

The broader market, however, outperformed the frontline indices, with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices edging lower by just 0.02%.

Also Read | Sensex falls 150 points — 10 key highlights from market today

Sectorally, most indices closed in the red, with realty, IT, and FMCG among the top losers. However, strength in metal and banking majors helped limit the downside.

Meanwhile, PSU banking stocks continued to strengthen, with the Nifty PSU Bank index hitting a new record high of 8,118.95 points. The latest rally has lifted the index’s gains to 24% so far this year, the best performance among major sectoral indices.

Mr. Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking, said, “ Market sentiment remained cautious ahead of key global central bank meetings and major U.S. tech earnings announcements. Additionally, muted activity by foreign institutional investors in the cash segment weighed on sentiment, though steady domestic inflows and a largely positive earnings season so far helped maintain an overall constructive tone.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Tata Steel share price hits fresh 1-year high on upbeat analyst views

Bata India, Vodafone Idea lead market losers Bata India led the losers’ list, with the stock plunging 5.6% to ₹1,101 as selling pressure mounted after the release of its September quarter results, which failed to excite the Street.

The footwear major reported a 73% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹13.89 crore in Q2FY26, compared with ₹51.98 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read | Bata India’s chase for growth continues after a rough Q2

Vodafone Idea also slipped in trade, losing 5.3% to ₹9.40 apiece, as traders booked profits following a strong rally that pushed its October gains to 16.11% so far.

Reliance Infrastructure, Supreme Industries, Shipping Corporation, BSE Transformers & Rectifiers, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Torrent Power, and Valor Estate also lost over 3% each.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company, which announced its Q2 results during the last hour of trade, ended 2.1% lower at ₹3,562 apiece, even as its performance came in line with analysts’ estimates.

The Chennai-based company reported a 36.6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹906 crore, compared with ₹663 crore in the same period last year. In the June quarter, it had posted a net profit of ₹778.59 crore.

Among metal majors, most ended higher, though Hindustan Zinc slipped 2.3% to ₹471 apiece.