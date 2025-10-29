Top Gainers & Losers on Oct 29: Adani Green, Varun Beverages, SAIL, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy among top gainers

Indian stocks closed higher during Wednesday's trade, October 29, with metals and tech leading the gains ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut later in the day. Positive remarks by Donald Trump on a potential trade deal with India also lifted sentiment, sending the Nifty 50 up 0.45%, settling above the 26,000 mark at 26,053.90.
The S&P BSE Sensex also rose 0.44% to 84,997. The broader markets ended higher as well, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining over 0.40% each.
(more to come)