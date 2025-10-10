Top Gainers & Losers on Sep 10: Tata Communications, Reliance Power, Redington, YES Bank among top gainers

Amid strong support from financial heavyweights, the Indian stock market remained higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, October 10. A late recovery in tech stocks also supported the front-line indices, pushing the Nifty 50 up 0.41% to close at the 23,285 level, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.40% higher at 82,500 points.

For the week, both indices recorded gains of over 1.5%, marking their biggest weekly rise in three months. The broader markets also performed well, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closing 0.46% and 0.68% higher, respectively. Both indices posted strong weekly gains of up to 2%.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index led the gains with a 1.67% surge, followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma, which rose 1.67% and 1.29%, respectively. The Nifty Auto index also extended its rally, advancing 0.50%, while the Nifty FMCG index edged up 0.47%.

On the downside, the Nifty Metal index was the top laggard, slipping 0.91%, followed by Nifty IT, which recorded a minor decline of 0.05%.

Meanwhile, the country’s leading IT services company reported its September-quarter numbers in line with Street estimates, supported by strong performance in its banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment.

The IT major also announced strategic investments, including a new business entity to build world-class AI infrastructure with a 1 GW capacity AI datacenter in India and the acquisition of a 100% stake in ListEngage.