Top Gainers & Losers on Sep 25: Tata Investment Corp, Trent, TBO Tek, Swiggy, Tata Motors, Bata among top losers

Amid a lack of fresh triggers and rising geopolitical tensions, the Indian stock market extended its losses for the fifth straight session on Thursday, September 25. The markets opened on a soft note, tracking weak global cues, but the pain deepened as the day progressed, causing both frontline indices to settle at the day’s low.

The Nifty 50 finished the session 0.67% lower at 24,890, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.68% to settle at 81,159. The broader markets also drifted lower, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 dropping 0.64% and 0.57%, respectively.

Sector-wise, Nifty Realty led the losses, falling 1.65%, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Auto, which declined 1.27% and 0.92%, respectively. Nifty Pharma also fell 0.92%. On the winning side, only Nifty Metal managed to end in the green, with a modest gain of 0.18%.

Though domestic factors such as signs of improving consumption following GST rate cuts remain favorable for the Indian stock market, the fee hike for new H-1B visas, proposals to change the visa selection process, and mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve on further rate cuts are currently weighing on sentiment.

Meanwhile, FPIs continue to remain net sellers in the Indian stock market, reflecting their cautious stance. According to analysts, investors are also waiting for clear signals of an earnings recovery, which are necessary to justify current valuations and drive the next leg of the bull run.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Ukraine could retake all its land occupied by Russia, marking a sudden shift in rhetoric in Kyiv's favour.

Tata Investment Corp, Aditya Birla Fashion lead the losers' list After two days of stellar gains, Tata Investment Corporation stock came under profit-booking pressure, falling 5.55% to ₹8,372 and emerging as the top laggard among Nifty 500 stocks. Other Tata Group stocks such as Trent and Tata Motors also lost 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively.

Also Read | Tata Motors falls on report of potential £2 bn cyberattack hit for JLR

The decline in Tata Motors came after reports emerged that its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover is facing significant challenges due to an ongoing cyberattack, raising concerns over its potential financial impact.

According to The Financial Times, JLR, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, may face losses of up to £2 billion, as it lacks insurance coverage against the cyberattack that has disrupted operations and already caused monetary setbacks.

Other auto stocks such as Escorts Kubota, Samvardhana Motherson International, MRF, and Tube Investments of India also ended lower, with losses of over 2%.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Fashion shares remained under pressure for the third straight session, dropping another 4.19% to settle at ₹87.3 apiece. Swiggy was also among the top laggards, falling 2.8% to ₹426 apiece.

Multibaggers including Gravita India, Kalyan Jewellers, Transformers & Rectifiers, and Kirloskar Oil Engines posted losses of over 3%. Newly listed Afcons Infrastructure also slipped 3% to ₹443.6 apiece, while footwear major Bata India skidded 2.4% to ₹1,185.2 apiece.