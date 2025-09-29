Top Gainers & Losers on Sep 29: Wockhardt, Redington, HPCL, Anant Raj, Voltas, BSE, Vodafone Idea among top gainers

The Indian stock market continued to stay lower for the seventh session in a row, as weak sentiment continues to persist even though domestic factors remain favorable. Although the markets started off on a soft note, they picked up momentum in the first half of the trading session, but those gains were soon erased amid weak support from the heavyweights.

Traders also remain cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting, scheduled for October 1, and the US jobs data on October 3, which are likely to provide direction for the market.

The latest US tariffs weighing on pharma stocks and higher H-1B visa fees hurting IT sentiment have added to the pressure. While domestically focused stocks continue to maintain traction, their gains have not been enough to offset the weakness in pharma and IT stocks.

The Nifty 50 finished Monday's session 0.08% lower at 24,634, while the S&P BSE Sensex also lost 0.08% to settle at 80,364. The broader markets, however, closed mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.27%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed with a mild drop of 0.07%.

Sector-wise, Nifty Media led the losses, falling 1.03%, followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Private Bank, which declined 0.30% and 0.22%, respectively. Nifty IT also fell marginally by 0.09%. On the winning side, Nifty PSU Bank stood as the top performer, with a rally of 1.82%, followed by Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty Realty, which soared 1.35% and 0.86%, respectively.

Meanwhile, FPIs continue to remain net sellers in the Indian stock market, reflecting their cautious stance. According to analysts, overseas investors are waiting for clear signals of an earnings recovery, which are necessary to justify current valuations.

Wockhardt leads the gainers list Wockhardt emerged as the top performer among Nifty 500 stocks, rallying 17% to ₹1,565 as investor sentiment turned bullish following a clarification from the White House regarding tariffs on pharma exports.

According to reports, the tariffs on pharma imports will not be applicable to countries that have signed trade agreements with the US. This came as a relief for the stock since Wockhardt has manufacturing facilities in the EU, which is exempt from pharma import tariffs due to its trade deal with the US.

Redington also made a strong comeback, rallying 10% to ₹294 and ending its five-day losing streak. Sammaan Capital jumped 12% to ₹154.3 apiece. OMC stocks such as HPCL, BPCL, and Indian Oil gained up to 4.6% after Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the need for higher valuations for these companies.

Godfrey Phillips India recovered sharply, soaring 7% to ₹3,512 apiece. Meanwhile, Usha Martin extended its winning run to eight consecutive sessions, surging another 6.14% to a fresh all-time high of ₹476 apiece.

NBFC stocks including Cholamandalam Finance, IIFL Finance, and Poonawalla Fincorp rallied up to 5%. Other active names such as Vodafone Idea, Voltas, BSE, and Anant Raj gained between 2.5% and 3%.