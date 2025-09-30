Top Gainers & Losers on Sep 30: Tata Investment Corp, OLA, Sammaan Capital, Indian Bank, PNB among top gainers today

Indian equities closed lower for the eighth session in a row on Tuesday, September 30, as weak sentiment continued to weigh on Dalal Street amid a lack of fresh triggers, rising trade tensions, coupled with continued selling in select sectors, causing both benchmarks to witness their worst sustained fall in the last seven months.

Traders also remained cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting, scheduled for October 1, and the US jobs data on October 3. The Nifty 50 finished the session 0.01% lower at 24,611, while the S&P BSE Sensex also lost 0.12% to settle at 80,267.

The broader markets, however, closed mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 0.01%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed with a mild gain of 0.08%.

Sector-wise, Nifty Media led the losses, falling 1.23%, followed by Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Realty, which declined 0.87% and 0.82%, respectively. Nifty IT also fell marginally by 0.11%.

On the winning side, Nifty PSU Bank stood as the top performer, with a rally of 1.84%, followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto, which soared 1.16% and 0.40%, respectively.

For the month, Nifty closed with a modest gain of 0.75%, and the Sensex closed 0.57% higher, with both snapping their 2-month losing streak.

September’s market saw two contrasting halves, early optimism from GST rate cuts, the US Fed’s rate cut, and revived trade talks quickly gave way to caution after Trump’s $100,000 H-1B new visa fee hike and 100% tariffs on pharma imports.

The twin shocks battered IT and pharma stocks, wiping out initial gains and deepening the sell-off.

Over 25 Nifty 500 stocks closed with gains between 3–17%; Tata Investment Corp led the pack Tata Investment Corporation led the gainers list today, with the stock settling 16.82% higher at a record high of ₹10,330 apiece. With this rally, its September gains swelled to 51.57%, the biggest in over a decade.

The company recently announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, its first such corporate action. The record date for the split has been fixed as October 14. After a four-day losing streak, Ola Electric stock gained 5% to ₹56.95 apiece.

NALCO was another top performer, rising 4.9% to ₹213.9 apiece, while KEC International, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Sammaan Capital, and Five-Star Business Finance also soared over 4%.

PSU banking stocks continued to do well, with Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank all gaining up to 4%. Meanwhile, metal stocks such as Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper, and Vedanta each rallied over 3%.

In the auto pack, Hero MotoCorp performed well, with shares closing 3.2% higher at ₹5,472 apiece. Overall, 26 stocks from the Nifty 500 closed the last trading session of September with gains of over 3%.

KPIT Tech, Hitachi Energy among top losers On the losers’ side, KPIT Technologies led the pack, with its stock crashing 9.3% to ₹1,097.7 apiece, followed by Hitachi Energy India, which fell 6.5% to close at ₹18,000.

Godfrey Phillips India also slipped into the red, declining 3.6% to ₹3,384 apiece, while Usha Martin lost 3.6% to ₹459.35 apiece, giving up its recent rally.

Other stocks such as Patanjali Foods, KPR Mill, Syrma SGS Technology, Praj Industries, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Godrej Agrovet, Crisil, and Wockhardt also closed with losses of over 3%.