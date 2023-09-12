Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower on Tuesday, September 12, exhibiting significant volatility throughout the session and the mid and smallcap spaces witnessing a strong wave of selloffs.

Sensex closed at 67,221.13, up 94 points, or 0.14 per cent while the Nifty closed the day at 19,993.20, down 3 points, or 0.02 per cent.

Mid and small-caps suffered deep cuts today. The BSE Midcap index fell 2.96 per cent to 32,084.93 while the BSE Smallcap index plunged 4.02 per cent to 36,982.74.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 12th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (2.91%), Larsen & Toubro (1.68%), Infosys (1.66%), UltraTech Cement (1.49%), and ICICI Bank (1.28%)



Top losers: Power Grid Corporation (-3.48%), NTPC (-3.31%), Tata Motors (-2.19%), Tata Steel (1.68%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (-1.55%)





Nifty50:



Top gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (2.64%), Larsen & Toubro (1.88%), Infosys (1.66%), UltraTech Cement (1.43%), and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (1.41%)

Top losers: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (-3.79%), NTPC (-3.60%), Power Grid Corporation (-3.25%), Adani Enterprises (-3.17%), and Coal India (-3.08%)

