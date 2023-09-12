Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower on Tuesday, September 12, exhibiting significant volatility throughout the session and the mid and smallcap spaces witnessing a strong wave of selloffs.
Sensex closed at 67,221.13, up 94 points, or 0.14 per cent while the Nifty closed the day at 19,993.20, down 3 points, or 0.02 per cent.
Mid and small-caps suffered deep cuts today. The BSE Midcap index fell 2.96 per cent to 32,084.93 while the BSE Smallcap index plunged 4.02 per cent to 36,982.74.
Nifty50:Top gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (2.64%), Larsen & Toubro (1.88%), Infosys (1.66%), UltraTech Cement (1.43%), and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (1.41%)
THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED
