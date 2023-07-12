Indian markets closed in red on Wednesday ahead of IT earnings for the first quarter of FY24 and major macroeconomic data like CPI and IIP. IT stocks were top laggards with a substantial drop also seen in banking and consumer durables shares. Broadly, the market lacked optimism factors. However, midcap and small-cap stocks outperformed benchmarks. India's volatility index dipped by nearly a percent.

Sensex ended at 65,393.90, down by 223.94 points or 0.34%, while Nifty 50 settled at 19,384.30 lower by 55.10 points or 0.28%.

Talking about the current market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The range-bound movement in the Indian indices was influenced by the likelihood of subdued IT earnings. While optimism about moderation in US inflation supported the broad index."

Further, Nair added, "An uptick in domestic food inflation on the back of higher mandi prices trending above MSP and muted Kharif sowing forced the investors to be cautious. Monsoon progress and the Kharif sowing trend in July are the keys to the future inflation trend."

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the July 12th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Kotak Bank (-0.62%), Asian Paints (-0.48%), Sun Pharma (-0.42%), Nestle India (-0.39%), and Titan (-0.31%).

Top losers: Infosys (-1.17%), Tata Motors (-1.15%), Ultratech Cements (-1.14%), HDFC Bank (-0.95%), and NTPC (-0.91%).

Nifty 50:

Top gainers: ONGC (+1.91%), Eicher Motors (+1.26%), Nestle India (+1.02%), Kotak Bank (+0.61%), and SBI Life (+0.54%).

Top losers: Adani Enterprises (-1.36%), Tata Motors (-1.34%), Ultratech Cements (-1.33%), Infosys (-1.16%), and Adani Ports (-1.01%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Nelco (+10.30%), Lloyds Metals and Energy (+9.13%), Bharat Bijlee (+8.24%), Elgi Equipments (+7%), and NCC (+6.67%).

Top losers: Delta Corp (-23.28%), Swan Energy (-7.62%), Poly Medicure (-3.88%), PCBL (-3.12%), and Gati (-3.03%).

NSE:

Top gainers: Zen Technologies, Premier Explosives, Nitco Limited, and Ashoka Metcast shares settled at 20% upper circuit each. Also, Kothari Petrochemicals stock jumped 16.65%.

Top losers: Delta Corp (-22.98%), Steel Strips Wheels (-10.68%), DPSC (-9.38%), TruCap Finance (-7.89%), and GFL Limited (-7.14%).

