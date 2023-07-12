Top gainers, losers today: Adani stocks, Infosys, Tata Motors, Zen Tech, Delta Corp; check full list here1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Indian markets closed in red as IT earnings for Q1 FY24 and major macroeconomic data awaited. IT, banking, and consumer durables stocks dropped. Midcap and small-cap stocks outperformed.
Indian markets closed in red on Wednesday ahead of IT earnings for the first quarter of FY24 and major macroeconomic data like CPI and IIP. IT stocks were top laggards with a substantial drop also seen in banking and consumer durables shares. Broadly, the market lacked optimism factors. However, midcap and small-cap stocks outperformed benchmarks. India's volatility index dipped by nearly a percent.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×