Indian markets closed in red on Wednesday ahead of IT earnings for the first quarter of FY24 and major macroeconomic data like CPI and IIP. IT stocks were top laggards with a substantial drop also seen in banking and consumer durables shares. Broadly, the market lacked optimism factors. However, midcap and small-cap stocks outperformed benchmarks. India's volatility index dipped by nearly a percent.

