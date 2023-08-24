Top gainers, losers today: Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Reliance Industries; check full list3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Top gainers, losers: Heavyweights including Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement emerged as top gainers, while Reliance Industries was the bigest drag in today's session.
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower on Thursday, August 24, over profit booking in shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, ahead of the release of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today as well as annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
