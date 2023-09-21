Top gainers, losers today: Asian Paints, M&M, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank among most active stocks; check full list1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweights including Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints emerged as the top gainers, while M&M and ICICI Bank were the major drags
Domestic equity benchmarks SEnsex and Nifty settled lower for the third straight session as the market saw an all-round selloff on Thursday, September 21. Weak global cues continued weighing on domestic market sentiment.
