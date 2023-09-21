Domestic equity benchmarks SEnsex and Nifty settled lower for the third straight session as the market saw an all-round selloff on Thursday, September 21. Weak global cues continued weighing on domestic market sentiment.
Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 159 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 19,742.35 while the Sensex ended at 66,230.24, down 571 points, or 0.85 per cent.
Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmarks as the BSE Midcap index fell 0.99 per cent and the Smallcap index ended with a loss of 0.98 per cent.
Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (-3.08%), ICICI Bank (-2.81%), State Bank of India (-2.12%), IndusInd Bank (-2.02%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.89%)
Nifty50:
Top gainers: Adani Ports (1.74%), Tech Mahindra (1.43%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (1.10%), Asian Paints (1.05%), and Bharti Airtel (1.02%)
Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (-2.88%), ICICI Bank (-2.81%), Cipla (-2.47%), State Bank of India (-2.20%), and IndusInd Bank (-2.04%)
THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED
